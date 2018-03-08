Blow to D-gang: Dawood aide Farooq Takla extradited to India from Dubai

Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Farooq Takla has been brought to Mumbai after being deported from Dubai on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, underworld don and 1993 Mumbai serial blasts prime accused Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Farooq Takla has been brought to Mumbai after being deported from Dubai on Thursday.

Farooq Takla was flown to Mumbai on Thursday morning.

Takla is currently at the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) office in Mumbai and will be produced before the TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act) court later on Thursday.

Farroq Takla, against whom a Red Corner Notice was issued in 1995, fled the country soon after 13 blasts rocked the Mumbai city in 1993.

"This is a huge success. He was involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts the links of which can be traced back to Dubai. This is a big-blow to D-Gang," Senior Advocate Ujjwal Nikam said.

Farooq Takla faces criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and several other charges.

In 2017, fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested in Mumbai in connection with a case of extortion.

Dawood Ibrahim masterminded the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts in which 257 people were killed and over 700 were injured. He has been listed as a global terrorist by a committee of the UN Security Council.