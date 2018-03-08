search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Aadhaar not must for all India exams, says Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Mar 8, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 1:49 am IST
The Bench asked the counsel to inform the CBSE about this order so that the CBSE could upload this order in its website.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that Aadhaar is not mandatory for students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and they can produce other means of identity, viz ration card, voter identity card, driving licence, passport and bank passbook.

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.K. Sikri, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan passed this order after senior counsel Arvind P. Datar brought to the notice of the court that the CBSE was insisting on production of Aadhaar card for students to appear in the Neet and this would deprive many students from taking the exam.

 

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal informed the court that the government had not given any instruction to the CBSE to insist on Aadhaar as the students can produce any other form of identity. 

Tags: supreme court of india, national eligibility-cum-entrance test, aadhaar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

CBSE told to upload order on website


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Balkrishna Doshi, architect of innovative, low-cost homes, wins Pritzker Prize

Doshi's ethical and personal approach to architecture has touched lives of every socio-economic class across a broad spectrum of genres since the 1950s. (Photo: AP)
 

Mohammed Shami quashes wife Hasin Jahan’s ‘extra-marital affairs’ allegations

"I tried to contact Hasin (Jahan) but she did not pick up my phone but will meet her soon. The way I am, will stay with her like that forever," said Mohammed Shami. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

International Women's Day 2018: Here's everything you need to know

The annual "international women's day" was first organised by the German socialist and theorist Clara Zetkin.
 

Mohammed Shami has relations with Pakistani women, calls to hotel rooms: Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, on Wednesday, took to her Facebook to claim that the Team India pacer has multiple extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Geometric clusters of cyclones churn over Jupiter’s poles

This composite image provided by NASA, derived from data collected by the Jupiter-orbiting Juno spacecraft, shows the central cyclone at the planet’s north pole and the eight cyclones that encircle it. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM via AP)
 

Twitter takes steps to prevent crypto scams on platform

Last month, a Twitter account posing as Elon Musk targeted fans of the Silicon Valley billionaire, claiming to give away cryptocurrency.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Holiday declared for Telangana women staff on March 8

Telangana govt has declared a special casual leave to all women employees in the state on Thursday. ()

Kerala love jihad: Didn’t portray Hadiya's spouse as terrorist, says NIA

The NIA rejected Hadiya’s charge that the agency had created a story (of love jihad and forced conversions to Islam) and were trying to establish it without any proof. (Photo: File)

BJP Tamil Nadu chief expels party leader arrested for vandalising Periyar statue

BJP Tamil Nadu president,Tamilisai Soundararajan expelled R Muthuraman, party functionary, on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Gauri Lankesh murder probe ‘coming to an end’, says K’taka Home Minister

SIT would soon clear the air on whether KT Naveen Kumar, who is in police custody, is involved in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Photo: File)

Despite Doklam, India-China trade hit historic high of USD 84 billion in 2017

A rare novelty of the bilateral trade otherwise dominated by the Chinese exports was about 40 per cent increase of Indian exports to China in 2017 totalling to USD 16.34 billion, data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham