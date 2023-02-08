  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Feb 2023 BRS, AAP, Shiv Sena- ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BRS, AAP, Shiv Sena-UBT stage walkout from RS after chair rejects adjournment notices

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 8, 2023, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2023, 1:24 pm IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday (PTI)
New Delhi: Members of the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena Thackeray faction and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after their adjournment notices were disallowed by the chair.

Soon after laying of papers, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received four notices under Rule 267 from BRS member K Keshava Rao, AAP member Sanjay Singh and Shiv Sena members Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi and disallowed the same.

Rao stood up and raised objection to the Rajya Sabha chairman's remarks on Tuesday on their boycott of the House.

Sanjay Singh also rose to seek a discussion on the Adani issue but was not allowed by the chair as their notices were disallowed.

Soon, the BRS, Sena and AAP members staged a walkout from the House.

The House started the discussion on the motion of thanks to the president's address as there was no Zero Hour and Question Hour. The discussion on the motion of thanks would continue without lunch break.

"I have received four notices under Rule 267 from Sanjay Raut, K Keshava Rao, Sanjay Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi. I reiterate my stand. I have carefully gone through them. I do not find the notices in order. I am constrained not to allow them," the chairman said.

On BRS member Rao's anguish over the chairman's remarks made on Tuesday, he said, "The kind of aggressive body language you are reflecting is most unfortunate. You have perhaps not had the occasion to go through what I had said yesterday with full sense of sublimity, sobriety and seriousness."

Asking him to take his seat, he said, "This is not the way we conduct this House. What I said is on record, you can take recourse to rules. This is not the way to do it. I have conveyed my sentiments and these are the sentiments of millions of people."

Dhankhar said for the first time in this country, a history of the "wrong type" has been created by engaging in a proclaimed boycott of the President.

"I would urge the members, we are sending a very dangerous signal to people. Their anger is beyond tolerance. Every time in the morning they see this spectacle of the House being plunged into disorder as part of strategy," the chairman said.

AAP, BRS members created uproar by raising slogans of "PM sadan mein aao. jawaab do. JPC se jaanch karao (PM should come to the House and answer and JPC probe should be ordered)" and later staged a walkout.

They later held a demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises.

Tags: adjournment notice, rajya sabha walkout, brs mps, brs aap and shiv sena mps, rajya sabha chairman jagdeep dhankhar
Location: India, Delhi


