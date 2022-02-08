PM Modi hits out at Congress for arrogance, blind criticism

New Delhi: “Those who do not learn from history, themselves get lost somewhere in the history,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he made a scathing attack on the Congress party in his speech in Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. He said the Congress’ policy is “divide and rule, and the party is the leader of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'”.

Listing the achievements of his government with regard to Make in India, defence manufacturing, inflation and poverty control, he said while party politics is a different thing during the season of elections, everyone should work together to take India to greater heights. He added that there is a new world order because of the Covid-19 pandemic in which India should emerge as a world leader. “We are being recognised as a leader. It's a turning point and we should not lose this opportunity," he said.

“Unfortunately, some people's (Opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014. Even after so many losses your arrogance remains and your ecosystem does not let it go. Question is not about election results but the intent of those who have stayed in power for so long. Wherever people got a way, they didn't let you enter again… Criticism is a jewel of democracy, but blind opposition in an insult to democracy,” he said as he targeted Congress saying there is no change in the ego of the party even after being voted out from several states years ago. "Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then, 'Maine bhi tayaari kar li hai'", PM Modi said.

"Wo jab din ko raat kahe toh turant maan jao, nahi kahogey toh wo din mein naqab odh lengey, zarurat hui toh haqeeqat ko thora maror lengey. Wo magrur hai khud ki samajh par beinteh, unhe aaina mat dikhao, wo aaine ko bhi tod dengey," said Mr Modi as he accused Congress of turning blind to the development happening in India.

“The British left but divide and rule mentality remained. That's why Congress has become the leader of 'Tukde Tukde gang'… Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments... I want to salute Tamil Nadu citizens who lined the streets for hours to pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat... divide and rule is in their DNA,” the PM said.

“Congress won several elections due to their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but failed to do that. Then poor of this country voted them out… Congress' P. Chidambaram is writing articles on economy in the newspapers these days. In 2012, he said that people are not troubled when they have to spend Rs 15 on a water bottle and Rs 20 on ice cream but they cannot tolerate when Rs 1 is increased in prices of wheat and rice,” said PM.

"During the Covid pandemic, Mr Modi claimed, India's economy was the fastest growing in the world, farmers produced record quantity of food grains. Despite Covid, inflation was 5.2 per cent and food inflation was less than 3 per cent,” Mr Modi said. He even quoted former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on inflation, saying situation of inflation was so dire at that time that even Nehru had to talk about it during his Independence Day speech from Red Fort. “Pandit Nehru had said that the Korean war caused inflation. He had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. He also gave up on inflation,” PM said.

Mr Modi accused the Congress of playing politics during the Covid-19 crisis and alleged that the party was encouraging migrant workers to rush to their hometowns during the first lockdown even though the situation demanded that people not travel during those days to prevent spread of the virus. “In the time of coronavirus, the Congress crossed all limits. When experts advised to stay where you are during the first wave, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand,” PM said.

Talking about his government’s initiative in various sectors, PM said, “We do not agree with the approach of scaring our youth, wealth creators and entrepreneurs. One can have suggestions on 'Make in India' but which mindset can say it will fail? Those making fun of 'Make in India' have become a joke themselves… Some people have a problem with 'Make in India' because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they won't be able to gather money."