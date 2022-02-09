Nation Current Affairs 08 Feb 2022 KTR reviews SNDP wor ...
KTR reviews SNDP works, says safety audit in place

KTR asked the officials to complete works pertaining to strengthening and repairing of retaining walls near nalas on war-footing
 MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday held a review meeting pertaining to SNDP. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday held a review meeting pertaining to Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) and instructed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to ensure safety, and preparatory measures to avoid any untoward incidents in the coming monsoon season. He asked the officials to complete works pertaining to strengthening and repairing of retaining walls near nalas on war-footing.

The MA&UD minister informed that the government had taken up a safety audit extensively for nalas in all major municipal corporations and municipalities including the GHMC to save the lives of people staying near nalas.

 

"As a part of the exercise, the officials need to identify the places on the nalas that need to be strengthened and developed. Works related to strengthening, repair, and safety measures like building a retaining wall will be taken up on the nalas," he said.

Rama Rao pointed out that a few unfortunate incidents were being reported despite taking all the precautionary measures. He said senior officials would be held responsible if any untoward incident took place in the future due to lack of safety measures near nalas. He asked the GHMC commissioner to review the safety measures and SNDP works on a weekly basis.

 

...
