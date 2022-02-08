Nation Current Affairs 08 Feb 2022 Kerala Gold smugglin ...
Kerala Gold smuggling case: ED summons Swapna Suresh to appear tomorrow

Published Feb 8, 2022, 10:53 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 10:53 am IST
The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels
Swapna Suresh was released from jail in November last year. (Photo: ANI/File)
Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, and asked her to appear before its Kochi office on Wednesday at 11 am.

She has been directed to either appear in person or through an authorized representative.

 

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

Recently, Swapna Suresh had alleged that she was exploited and manipulated by M Sivasankar, principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The statements came after Sivasankar in his upcoming autobiography "Aswathamavu: Verum Oru Aana" alleged that Swapna had trapped him by gifting him an iPhone.

 

After spending 16 months behind bars, Swapna Suresh was released from jail in November last year.

Sivasankar was arrested on October 28, 2020, after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition.

In his upcoming book, he alleged that Swapna had deceived him and that she was the mastermind of the gold smuggling racket, according to vernacular media reports.

Sivasankar was released on bail on February 4, last year.

The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the customs department.

 

