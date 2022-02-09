Nation Current Affairs 08 Feb 2022 High Court seeks rep ...
Nation, Current Affairs

High Court seeks report on plight of government schools in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 9, 2022, 3:51 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2022, 7:40 am IST
Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili were hearing a suo motu PIL, based on a communication by S. Karthik
The bench also directed the government to furnish details of pathetic and precarious conditions prevailing in government schools spread across the state. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 The bench also directed the government to furnish details of pathetic and precarious conditions prevailing in government schools spread across the state. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Hyderabad: A division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the state government to submit its contention in a suo motu PIL, based on a communication by S. Karthik, student of 10th class, Zilla Parishad School, Marriguda, Nalgonda, seeking shifting of a graveyard from near his school.

Karthik wrote a letter to the Chief Justice informing that a graveyard adjoining to his school was disturbing students from studying and was the main reason for their ill health.

 

The bench also directed the government to furnish details of pathetic and precarious conditions prevailing in government schools spread across the state.
Dr. Gundu Kistiah, president and E. Raghunandan, general secretary, Balala Hakkula Sangam, wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court highlighting the unclean conditions in government schools and lack of basic amenities, potable water, infrastructure, and teachers. Close to 2.50 lakh children studying in 300 government schools across the state are facing problems in the schools, more particularly after the schools were reopened after a long holiday due to the pandemic. The High Court took all the letters received by it, complaining about the worst conditions in the schools run by the government, and took up PILs and sought government contentions within two weeks.

 

In another suo motu PIL based on a letter addressed by Pitta Srinivas Reddy, an advocate highlighting the precarious condition of Zilla Parishad School building in Nuguru Venkatapur Town, Mulugu, the Court sought explanation from the government.

...
