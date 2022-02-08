Nation Current Affairs 08 Feb 2022 Covid third wave end ...
Covid third wave ended in Telangana: Director of Public Health

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 8, 2022, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 2:43 pm IST
Dr Srinivasa Rao urged people not to let their guard down and continue to follow 'Covid appropriate behavior'
 People not adhering to social distancing norms shop at a fish market in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: The Third Wave of Covid-19 has ended in Telangana, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao declared on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Srinivasa Rao, however, while claiming the Third Wave was over in the state, urged people not to let their guard down and continue to follow 'Covid appropriate behavior'.

 

The top health official also said it was time for people to start getting back to their pre-Covid lives and for all offices, schools and education institutions to return to normalcy in terms of ending work from home and attending classes.

Telangana has overcome the Omicron wave under the guidance and direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said. Though there may be some sporadic cases, we can expect the daily case load to drop to around a couple of hundred cases. The Third Wave was controlled in just about a month and a half, he said.

 

...
