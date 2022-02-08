COVID tests increase in TS, reports 1,380 fresh infections

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri became the third district, after Karimnagar and Hanamkonda, to achieve 100% coverage of the second dose for the target population. — AFP

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,380 new Covid cases and one death due to the virus on Monday. They showed an increase from the 1,217 infections reported on Sunday. This corresponded with an increase in the number of tests conducted from 48,434 on Sunday to 68,720 on Monday.

A total of 3,877 people recovered while the number of active cases stands at 24,000.

Among the districts, GHMC reported 350 new cases, down from Sunday’s 383 cases. They rose in Medchal Malkajgiri from 99 to 105, reduced from 103 to 69 in Ranga Reddy and rose from 54 to 59 in Nalgonda.

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri became the third district, after Karimnagar and Hanamkonda, to achieve 100% coverage of the second dose for the target population. Khammam, Jangaon, Medak and Ranga Reddy districts are close to achieving 100% vaccination. Hanmakonda (100%), Mahabubnagar (100%) and Khammam (100%) have inoculated 100% of the population of teens in the 15-17 years age bracket with the first dose.