Nation Current Affairs 08 Feb 2022 COVID tests increase ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID tests increase in TS, reports 1,380 fresh infections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 8, 2022, 1:45 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 7:11 am IST
A total of 3,877 people recovered while the number of active cases stands at 24,000
Yadadri Bhuvanagiri became the third district, after Karimnagar and Hanamkonda, to achieve 100% coverage of the second dose for the target population. — AFP
 Yadadri Bhuvanagiri became the third district, after Karimnagar and Hanamkonda, to achieve 100% coverage of the second dose for the target population. — AFP

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,380 new Covid cases and one death due to the virus on Monday. They showed an increase from the 1,217 infections reported on Sunday. This corresponded with an increase in the number of tests conducted from 48,434 on Sunday to 68,720 on Monday.

A total of 3,877 people recovered while the number of active cases stands at 24,000.

 

Among the districts, GHMC reported 350 new cases, down from Sunday’s 383 cases. They rose in Medchal Malkajgiri from 99 to 105, reduced from 103 to 69 in Ranga Reddy and rose from 54 to 59 in Nalgonda.

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri became the third district, after Karimnagar and Hanamkonda, to achieve 100% coverage of the second dose for the target population. Khammam, Jangaon, Medak and Ranga Reddy districts are close to achieving 100% vaccination. Hanmakonda (100%), Mahabubnagar (100%) and Khammam (100%) have inoculated 100% of the population of teens in the 15-17 years age bracket with the first dose.

 

...
Tags: telangana covid cases, covid second dose vaccination, 100% vaccination, 15-17 years first covid vaccination dose
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Amit Shah to visit ‘Statue of Equality’ today

A few days ago, Raju helped his friend Sai Kumar, who was in love with a girl, by providing accommodation to them. Later, a case was registered under POCSO Act against the accused based on a complaint by the girl and her parents. The accused were arrested and shifted to jail from where they were released on bail. — Representational image/DC

Four ‘armed’ burglars arrested in Siddipet, Rs 34 lakh recovered

Dr BR Shamanna, an epidemiologist and professor at School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, said though infectivity of the BA.2 virus appeared to be very high, it was not causing anything serious. — AP Image

Sub-lineage of Omicron quite high across Telangana

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)

Congress to join M K Stalin's forum



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi hits out at Congress for arrogance, blind criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (PTI)

Aadhaar not mandatory on CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination, Centre to Supreme Court

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised students aged above 18 years of age, at a Government Degree College in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)

'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka bans clothes that disturb harmony, public order in education institutions

While the Congress leaders backed Hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of education institutions. (Representational Image/ DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->