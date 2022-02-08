CM Jagan to release aid to 2.85 lakh today to assist biz

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy listens to an audio clip as Chinna Jeeyar Swami smiles at Muchintal ashram near Shamshabad. The chief minister visited the ashram to participate in the Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham. (DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would release financial assistance of Rs 285.35 crore to benefit 2,85,350 people belonging to the Rajaka, Nayi Brahmin and Darji castes under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme for their welfare, on Tuesday.

The government has been offering financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum each to the people belonging to three communities who have shops and practise their occupation. So far, the YSR Congress government had paid out Rs 583.78 crore including the financial assistance of Rs 285.35 crore to be handed over to them on Tuesday.

The state government maintained that the selection of beneficiaries to provide financial assistance under the scheme was taken up in a transparent manner and their names were displayed in the concerned village/ward secretariats and a social audit was also conducted on the beneficiaries.

The bank accounts of these beneficiaries were unencumbered so that the banks could not take away the fresh deposits to adjust the old dues.