Nation Current Affairs 08 Feb 2022 CM Jagan seeks more ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan seeks more aid to agri infra, natural farming

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 8, 2022, 6:40 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 6:40 am IST
CM called for speedy progress in the construction of godowns
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday underlined the need for strengthening agriculture infrastructure and making it beneficial to farmers and allied sectors in the state in an expeditious manner.

Chairing a high-level meeting with AP agriculture mission vice-chairman Nagi Reddy and senior officials here, the CM called for speedy progress in the construction of godowns, given the high global demand for agriculture products raised through natural and organic farming. He advised farmers to avail such opportunities.

 

The CM laid stress on an action plan on requisite machinery to take up organic and natural farming so that they could be set up at every Rythu Bharosa Kendra in the state. Every effort must be made to ensure a better price to the Agri products raised through organic and natural farming and provide incentives to such farmers, he said.

On the construction of godowns, officials said the land acquisition was over and construction was initiated at 1,165 places and works were in progress at 278 places. Weighing machines and moisture testing machines were being arranged to help farmers and ensure they do not get duped. Some 6,293 tools used in procurement were being made available to the farmers, officials told the CM.

 

As for the processing units, the officials said 33 seed and millet primary processing units were being set up with a parliamentary segment as base, and these would be ready by Kharif 2022. Processing would help farmers get a good price as quality is to be assured.

They said that those involved in secondary processing would get raw material for use in their trades. On secondary processing units, works were going on in 13 units and efforts were on to set up collection centres and arrange cold storage facilities, especially for horticulture farmers.

 

Some 175 ambulances meant for animal care, one for each assembly segment, would be flagged off in March.

On the Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme, the officials said milk collection was being taken up in 1,110 villages. Nearly 28 lakh litres of milk was being collected per month. So far, 2.03 crore litres of milk was collected. The dairy farmers were paid Rs 86.58 crore and they got an additional benefit of Rs 14.68 crore.

As for the development of infrastructure for the aqua sector, the officials said aqua hubs etc would benefit nearly 80,000 persons directly or indirectly to earn money. Seventy aqua hubs and 14,000 spokes would be set up by June while work on setting up 23 pre-processing plants and 10 processing plants was in progress.

 

On fishing harbours, the CM was told that work on developing fishing harbours at Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam and Machilipatnam was going on and works would be expedited at Uppada. In the second phase, works at Pudimadaka, Biyyaputippa, Vodarevu and Kothapatnam would be taken up and completed by end of December.

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, agriculture infrastructure, organic farming, rythu bharosa kendra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 08 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Amit Shah to visit ‘Statue of Equality’ today

A few days ago, Raju helped his friend Sai Kumar, who was in love with a girl, by providing accommodation to them. Later, a case was registered under POCSO Act against the accused based on a complaint by the girl and her parents. The accused were arrested and shifted to jail from where they were released on bail. — Representational image/DC

Four ‘armed’ burglars arrested in Siddipet, Rs 34 lakh recovered

Dr BR Shamanna, an epidemiologist and professor at School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, said though infectivity of the BA.2 virus appeared to be very high, it was not causing anything serious. — AP Image

Sub-lineage of Omicron quite high across Telangana

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)

Congress to join M K Stalin's forum



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aadhaar not mandatory on CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination, Centre to Supreme Court

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised students aged above 18 years of age, at a Government Degree College in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)

'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka bans clothes that disturb harmony, public order in education institutions

While the Congress leaders backed Hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of education institutions. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Karnataka Congress MLA says she wears hijab in Assembly, dares govt to stop her

Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima along with her supporters (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->