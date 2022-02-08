Sub-lineage of Omicron quite high across Telangana

Dr BR Shamanna, an epidemiologist and professor at School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, said though infectivity of the BA.2 virus appeared to be very high, it was not causing anything serious. — AP Image

Hyderabad: Data from GISAID, the global platform to share genomic data of influenza viruses, shows that the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant is currently extremely dominant across India, including Telangana.

From the 190 samples sequenced after January 26, the BA.2 sub-lineage was found in 186 samples, which constitutes 98% of the samples. All samples barring a single one with delta variant had the Omicron variant. In another set of data in which all samples were from Telangana, of the 78 samples sequenced, 75 or 96% of them had BA.2 sub-lineage.

Dr BR Shamanna, an epidemiologist and professor at School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, said though infectivity of the BA.2 virus appeared to be very high, it was not causing anything serious.

“We have waited long enough to know that it has not led to too many hospitalisations and deaths, though there have been a few,” Dr Shamanna said.

However, he added that surveillance needed to be kept up, as not even 10% of the samples were sequenced and a new variant could emerge at any time. He said both BA.1 and BA.2 viruses escape immunity, which was why even vaccinated people were showing mildly symptomatic, common cold-like symptoms.