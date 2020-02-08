Nation Current Affairs 08 Feb 2020 Supreme Court to hea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court to hear plea on Shaheen Bagh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2020, 3:12 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2020, 3:12 am IST
Deferring the matter to February 10, the court observed that there was a problem and it has to been seen how it could be resolved.
Supreme Court Of India (ANI photo)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing on a plea against the anti-CAA protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, observing that it may have a bearing on the Delhi Assem-bly election, polling for which would take place on Saturday.

Deferring the matter to February 10, the court observed that there was a problem and it has to been seen how it could be resolved.

 

Saying that it does not want to “influence” the elections, a bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph said, “We understand there is a problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then.”

“That is exactly why we are saying come on Monday. Why should we influence it,” the court said after lawyers appe-aring for the petitioners pointed out that voting for Delhi elections would take place on Saturday.

The court felt that matter should go to the Delhi High Court and asked the lawyer for the petitioners, Amit Sahni and former MLA Nand Kishore Garg, to argue on the point when it is taken up on Monday. The bench said that it would issue directions to that effect.

Mr Sahni had earlier moved the HC seeking direction to the authorities to clear the stretch between Kalindi Kunj and Shaheen Bagh which has been blocked by the anti-CAA protesters since December 15, which was causing difficulties to the commuters.

Tags: anti-caa protest, the supreme court, shaheen bagh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


