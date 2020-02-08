Nation Current Affairs 08 Feb 2020 K Chandrashekar Rao ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurates metro rail connecting Secunderabad, Imlibun

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2020, 2:42 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2020, 2:42 am IST
Eleven km stretch passes through the oldest route in the city, reduces travel time between JBS and MGBS to 16 minutes.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao flags off the first Metro Rail on the Green Line that connects Jubilee Bus Stand in Secunderabad and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Depot in Hyderabad on Friday. Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Padma Rao look on.
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao flags off the first Metro Rail on the Green Line that connects Jubilee Bus Stand in Secunderabad and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Depot in Hyderabad on Friday. Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Padma Rao look on.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail project’s Corridor II, the Green Line stretch from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) Parade Ground to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), was flagged off on Friday by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.  This is the only stretch that passes through the core city connecting Secu-nderabad with Hyderab-ad, and it will cut travel time down to 16 minutes as against 45 minutes by road.

The 11-kilometre stretch will provide a spectacular view to commuters, passing along the oldest bus route. The first journey would begin from level five of the JBS-Parade Grounds station, which is highest point in the entire project, and travel via Sec-underabad West, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC crossroads, Chikkad-apally, Narayanguda and Sultan Bazar metro stations.

 

Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy, MA&UD and industries minister K T Rama Rao, and Larsen & Toubro CEO and MD S.N. Subra-hmanyan and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd MD and CEO K.V.B. Reddy attended the inaugural.

The CM and dignitaries embarked on the maiden ride from JBS-Parade Gro-und Station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) metro station.

The world’s largest public-private partnership, the Hyderabad Metro Rail is now the second largest operational metro network in the country covering 69.2 kms. “As builders of the nation, we are proud to be doing projects that make India proud and the iconic Hyderabad Metro Rail project ranks among our most prestigious projects,” CEO Subrahmanyan said.

“Today, with the inauguration of Corridor II, the people of Hyderabad will have 69.2 state-of-the-art km of metro that should definitely go a long way to transform this city into a more modern and commuter-friendly one.”

The L&T Metro Rail MD called it a proud moment for all Hyderabadis. “I’m thankful to the CM for dedicating this stretch to the citizens of Hyderabad today,” he said. “L&T is proud to have created a best-in-class, eco-friendly urban mobility system for the people of Hyderabad to global benchmarks to enhance commuter safety and comfort and reduce travel time. It is an engineering marvel which utilized cutting-edge technologies like Communication Based Train Controls (CBTC), Regenerative Rolling Stocks,

...
Tags: jubilee bus station, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, k t rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at the Hanuman Mandir, in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi goes to polls today

“Presently, each soldier prior to his induction to Siachen Glacier is given special clothing equipment worth overRs 1 lakh along with auxiliary, medical and mountaineering equipment worth an additional Rs 1.5 lakh as expenditure,” said sources.

No shortage of funds for Siachen: Army

Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath’s call for ideas draws a blank

Rahul Gandhi

Minister asks apology for Rahul Gandhi’s danda jibe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Uber driver's mindset reflects India's situation: Bappadittya Sarkar

Twitter image

‘Deshbhakt’ Uber driver takes poet Bappadittya Sarkar to the police over CAA

Twitter image

Chidambaram reacts to PSA against Mufti, Omar

P. Chidambaram (PTI photo)

Kerala FM begins budget presentation with anti-CAA remarks

Kerala finance minister T.M. Thomas Issac.

Muslims unhappy with site of mosque in Ayodhya

file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham