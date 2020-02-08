K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurates metro rail connecting Secunderabad, Imlibun

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao flags off the first Metro Rail on the Green Line that connects Jubilee Bus Stand in Secunderabad and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Depot in Hyderabad on Friday. Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Padma Rao look on.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail project’s Corridor II, the Green Line stretch from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) Parade Ground to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), was flagged off on Friday by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. This is the only stretch that passes through the core city connecting Secu-nderabad with Hyderab-ad, and it will cut travel time down to 16 minutes as against 45 minutes by road.

The 11-kilometre stretch will provide a spectacular view to commuters, passing along the oldest bus route. The first journey would begin from level five of the JBS-Parade Grounds station, which is highest point in the entire project, and travel via Sec-underabad West, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC crossroads, Chikkad-apally, Narayanguda and Sultan Bazar metro stations.

Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy, MA&UD and industries minister K T Rama Rao, and Larsen & Toubro CEO and MD S.N. Subra-hmanyan and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd MD and CEO K.V.B. Reddy attended the inaugural.

The CM and dignitaries embarked on the maiden ride from JBS-Parade Gro-und Station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) metro station.

The world’s largest public-private partnership, the Hyderabad Metro Rail is now the second largest operational metro network in the country covering 69.2 kms. “As builders of the nation, we are proud to be doing projects that make India proud and the iconic Hyderabad Metro Rail project ranks among our most prestigious projects,” CEO Subrahmanyan said.

“Today, with the inauguration of Corridor II, the people of Hyderabad will have 69.2 state-of-the-art km of metro that should definitely go a long way to transform this city into a more modern and commuter-friendly one.”

The L&T Metro Rail MD called it a proud moment for all Hyderabadis. “I’m thankful to the CM for dedicating this stretch to the citizens of Hyderabad today,” he said. “L&T is proud to have created a best-in-class, eco-friendly urban mobility system for the people of Hyderabad to global benchmarks to enhance commuter safety and comfort and reduce travel time. It is an engineering marvel which utilized cutting-edge technologies like Communication Based Train Controls (CBTC), Regenerative Rolling Stocks,