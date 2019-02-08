YSR Congress will fight LS elections without allies

Kurnool: Continuing his campaign for attracting all sections of the society with promises, YSR Congress Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his party will not seek any tie-ups with other political parties and will prefer to support a party that will grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a public meeting held in Kadapa on Thursday, as part of Samara Sankharavam, Mr Jagan Mohan said that he would build Kadapa Steel Plant within three years and make a law to provide 75 per cent jobs to the local people.

He said there was a great deal of responsibility to take the cheat-sheet of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to people and tell them as to how he has cheated them on various counts and how he broke all the promises he made.