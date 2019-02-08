search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will confer top state honour on cops if Centre takes away medals: WB CM

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 4:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
'I will give these five senior officials highest state honour 'Bangabibhusan', if Centre takes back their medals,' WB CM said.
The chief minister's assertion came amid continued face-off between the Centre and the state after a CBI team made a failed attempt to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The chief minister's assertion came amid continued face-off between the Centre and the state after a CBI team made a failed attempt to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kolkata: With the Centre considering taking punitive action against five senior West Bengal police officers for attending her recent sit-in, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Friday she would bestow on them the highest state award if they were stripped of their medals.

The chief minister's assertion came amid continued face-off between the Centre and the state after a CBI team made a failed attempt to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam in which lakhs of investors were duped of their hard earned money with the promise of abnormally high returns.

 

She had abruptly begun a dharna last Sunday to protest the action, which she called an attempt by the Modi government to "stifle the spirit of the Constitution and federalism".

The officers, including DGP Virendra Kumar, were present at Banerjee's dharna venue on February 4 in plain clothes.

"I will give these five senior officials the highest state honour 'Bangabibhusan', if the Centre takes back their medals. Also, I will send a strongly-worded letter, if they send me one," Banerjee said on the sidelines of Bengal Global Business Summit, strongly refuting the Centre's charge that the officials had participated in the dharna.

She has been insisting that the officers were present at the protest venue to oversee security.

There were indications on Thursday that the Union Home Ministry could strip these five officers, also including ADG (Security) Vineet Kumar Goyal, ADG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma, Commissioner of Police (Bidhan Nagar) Gyanwant Singh and Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police Supratim Sarkar, of their awards for meritorious service and stop their empanelment that would block their promotion.

Similar action was also likely against Rajeev Kumar, a senior home ministry official said.

The home ministry is also believed to have asked the West Bengal government to take action against them for alleged violation of All India Service Rules. It has already sought action against the Kolkata police chief for alleged indiscipline and violation of service rules.

The Centre is contemplating issuing an advisory to all states to ensure that officers of uniformed forces adhere to service conduct rules and maintain decorum, official sources said. Kumar, meanwhile, left for Shillong on Friday where he will be questioned by the CBI in connection with the Saradha scam following an order by the Supreme Court.

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, cbi, kolkata police, rajeev kumar, supreme court
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

The chief minister said he would send the audio clips to Modi who, he said, claims about being 'the only saviour' of this country. (Photo: File)

'Show your real face': HD Kumaraswamy airs audio clips, attacks PM Modi

In a letter sent to Goswami Thursday, Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police said a news item aired by the Republic TV channel on February 2 contended that Kumar 'had been missing and absconding for last three days'. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata Police threatens defamation suit against Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami

Rafale chief negotiator condemns attempts to malign deal

Eight people have each died in Saharanpur and Kushinagar. Four people who consumed the spurious liqour in Kushinagar and 10 from Saharanpur have been admitted to the hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Over 20 hooch deaths in UP, Uttarakhand; CM Yogi announces Rs 2 Lakh ex gratia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
 

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

The repair is included in the latest version of Apple's iOS 12 system, which became available to install immediately.
 

Instagram tightens rules on self-injury images

British teenager Molly Russell was found dead in her bedroom in 2017. The 14-year-old had apparently taken her own life, and her Instagram account reportedly revealed she followed accounts related to depression and suicide.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Defence Ministry not objected to pricing part in Rafale deal: Ex-defence secy

“The note was about sovereign guarantees and general terms and conditions,

Siddaramaiah calls for suspension of 4 ‘missing’ Karnataka Congress MLAs

He said the legislators Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kumtalli, Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Ganesh JN were absent from the CLP meet held in January this year. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Then French PM had written to Indian govt backing the Rafale deal obligations

The Congress and the opposition have been attacking the government on the issue of not taking a sovereign guarantee from the French side. (Photo: ANI)

‘Flogging a dead horse’: Sitharaman rubbishes Rahul’s new Rafale charge

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)Sitharaman also objected to the 'language' used by Gandhi. 'I honestly expected more from the Congress party,' she said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Defence ministry objected to role of PMO on Rafale deal in 2015: report

The controversial Rafale deal was announced in 2016 after PM Modi’s talks with then French president Francois Hollande. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham