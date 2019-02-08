search on deccanchronicle.com
Sriramsagar project to irrigate 14.4 lakh acres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 12:38 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 12:38 am IST
The Chief Minister directed the officers to increase the carrying capacity of the canals based on the requirement to provide the water to the entire ayacut of the SRSP project.
Hyderabad: The state government has decided to supply water to 14.4 lakh acres that is planned to be irrigated by the Sriramsagar Project from the Kharif season.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday while holding a review meeting with MPs, MLAs and senior officials of the area covered by the project, directed the irrigation department to complete the required constructions to the infrastructure to supply the water.

 

Mr Rao asked the officials to complete the ongoing canal works and lining of canals on a warfooting as the water would be pumped into the lower and upper

While asking the authorities to complete the required land acquisition, Mr Rao told the officials to depute 50 engineers to identify the works that are required to be taken up and complete the execution. Stating that additional funds were allocated to the SRSP rejuvenation project, he directed the finance department to release the funds immediately.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to increase the carrying capacity of the canals based on the requirement to provide the water to the entire ayacut of the SRSP project.

He told the officials to ensure that all the tanks were filled with water and the irrigation department to ensure that not even a single acre of land was dry.

