search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Congress wants weaker armed forces

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published Feb 8, 2019, 12:14 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 12:19 am IST
On Rafale, PM Modi asks which company Congress is bidding for.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on Thursday. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Getting into election mode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last major speech in Parliament before the Lok Sabha contest mocked at attempts to forge an anti-BJP coalition as mahamilawat (grand adulteration) and targeted the Opposition Congress for dynasty politics and presented a report card of his government.

Speaking from the floor of the Lok Sabha in his reply to the Motion of Thanks, Mr Modi showcased his government’s achievements on job creation, anti-corruption fight, electrification of villages, distribution of free cooking gas, strengthening of armed forces, and reasserted his government’s focus on addressing farm distress.

 

Hitting out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his allegations on the Rafale fighter jet deal, Mr Modi said the Congress did not wish to see the country’s armed forces strong.

The Prime Minister also mocked Mr Gandhi’s favourite slogan with a tweak of a well-known Hindi proverb. “The thief is scolding the chowkidar (watchman),” he said.

He questioned whether the Congress wants to delay the Rafale deal as part of its bidding for some other jet supplier company.

“I am levelling a serious allegation. I want to say it on the floor of Parliament that the Indian National Congress doesn’t want our armed forces to be strong. They do not want our security apparatus to be strong. Which companies are they bidding for that they are acting so shamefully,” he said.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, congress, lok sabha, rafale fighter jet deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Congress misused Article 356: PM Modi

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress misused Article 356: PM Modi

The happiness of the parents of 18-month-old Mohan, a victim of the temple prasada tragedy knew no bounds when he was discharged from Narayana Hrudayalaya on Wednesday after battling for life spending 30 days on the ventilator and 34 days in the ICU.

Karnataka temple tragedy: Last prasada patient discharged from hospital

Pix for representation only

Catch them young: Bengaluru administration plans electoral clubs

KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar at a party meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Congress puts rebel MLAs on notice



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Oscars Library request 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' for their screenplay

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Poster
 

For a cause: Mumbai man wants to sue his parents for giving birth without his consent

In a widely seen and shared video, posted on the YouTube channel ‘Nihil Anand’, Samuel explains his stance. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

Please keep your seatbelts on

One of the first brands to interact with customers through this meme was Google India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V: Spec comparison

The soon to be launched Mahindra XUV300 is the widest in this comparison, while being the exact same length as the Maruti Vitara Brezza.
 

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

Session replay technology is abusing the iOS platform which can put the user data into a vulnerable spot.
 

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

Apple seems to limit the spread of older firmware on its iOS devices in an attempt to keep iPhone and iPad users secure.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress misused Article 356: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ready for healthy competition in 2019 polls, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi said that his govt is known for honesty and it is a government for the poor. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Initiate disciplinary action against cops at Mamata Banerjee's protest: MHA

Banerjee called it off on Tuesday evening, after the Supreme Court forbade the CBI from taking action against Kumar. (Photo: PTI | File)

'You violated order’: SC summons CBI’s Nageswara Rao for shifting officer

The top court said the transfer has taken place despite its 'embargo’ and asked Rao, other officers to be present on February 12 and directed the agency to identify officers who were involved in the transfer of Sharma. (Photo: File)

'I challenge PM for Rafale debate, but he will run like a coward': Rahul

The Congress president also accused the government of eroding the authority of key institutions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham