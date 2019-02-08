Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Congress wants weaker armed forces

New Delhi: Getting into election mode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last major speech in Parliament before the Lok Sabha contest mocked at attempts to forge an anti-BJP coalition as mahamilawat (grand adulteration) and targeted the Opposition Congress for dynasty politics and presented a report card of his government.

Speaking from the floor of the Lok Sabha in his reply to the Motion of Thanks, Mr Modi showcased his government’s achievements on job creation, anti-corruption fight, electrification of villages, distribution of free cooking gas, strengthening of armed forces, and reasserted his government’s focus on addressing farm distress.

Hitting out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his allegations on the Rafale fighter jet deal, Mr Modi said the Congress did not wish to see the country’s armed forces strong.

The Prime Minister also mocked Mr Gandhi’s favourite slogan with a tweak of a well-known Hindi proverb. “The thief is scolding the chowkidar (watchman),” he said.

He questioned whether the Congress wants to delay the Rafale deal as part of its bidding for some other jet supplier company.

“I am levelling a serious allegation. I want to say it on the floor of Parliament that the Indian National Congress doesn’t want our armed forces to be strong. They do not want our security apparatus to be strong. Which companies are they bidding for that they are acting so shamefully,” he said.