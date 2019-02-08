search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata govt defamed West Bengal, left people helpless: PM Modi

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 5:44 pm IST
Modi said it was an 'extortionist syndicate' and not 'Didi', as Banerjee is fondly called, that was running the state.
Prime Minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Prime Minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Churabhandar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming it had defamed the soil of West Bengal and rendered its people helpless.

Addressing a well-attended BJP rally here in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, Modi said it was an "extortionist syndicate" and not 'Didi', as Banerjee is fondly called, that was running the state.

 

"Those who got power in Bengal in the name of 'Maa, Maati, Manush' after unseating the Left have also adopted the culture of violence. They have defamed the soil of Bengal and rendered its people helpless," Modi said attacking TMC government.

Assailing Banerjee for the sit-in she staged against the attempted questioning of Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam case, the prime minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people.

"This chowkidar will spare neither the perpetrators of chit fund scams nor those protecting them," he asserted.

Striking an emotional chord with the locals at his hugely attended public meeting here at Mainaguri on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “You people grow tea...I make tea. And I wonder why Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is not fond of chaiwallahs.”

In an apparent reference to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an upbeat Prime Minister Modi also said, “Come to Jalpaiguri and see the support for BJP.”

"TMC is the Communist part two,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi, who was speaking after inaugurating the new High Court circuit bench in Jalpaiguri, said, “Congress, Trinamool Congress or Left is not concerned about the people’s welfare. All the facilities provided to the people of Bengal are being facilitated by the Central government.”

Stating that Jalpaiguri circuit bench of Calcutta High Court would benefit the local population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Brothers and sisters, 20 years ago this project was initiated but your demand for ages has finally been fulfilled today.”

“Now the people of Jalpaiguri will get justice in Jalpaiguri itself. They won’t have to go to Calcutta High Court for legal help. You will now get those facilities right here only,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra on Friday also laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Falakata–Salsalabari section of NH-31 D. This 41.7-km long section of the national highway will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 1,938 crore within 2.5 years.

Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to Rajbanshi reformer Panchanan Verma and Nepali poet Bhanu Bhakt and then mentioned how this NH upgradation project will make travel easier.

Talking about law and order situation in north Bengal, Prime Minister Modi said: “The law and order situation here has worsened over the years. Youths are migrating due to rising unemployment. Industries were not developed, and projects are stalled. All this doesn’t bother the government of West Bengal,” he said.

...
Tags: cbi, mamata banerjee, pm modi, rajeev kumar, tmc government
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

The chief minister said he would send the audio clips to Modi who, he said, claims about being 'the only saviour' of this country. (Photo: File)

'Show your real face': HD Kumaraswamy airs audio clips, attacks PM Modi

In a letter sent to Goswami Thursday, Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police said a news item aired by the Republic TV channel on February 2 contended that Kumar 'had been missing and absconding for last three days'. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata Police threatens defamation suit against Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami

Rafale chief negotiator condemns attempts to malign deal

Eight people have each died in Saharanpur and Kushinagar. Four people who consumed the spurious liqour in Kushinagar and 10 from Saharanpur have been admitted to the hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Over 20 hooch deaths in UP, Uttarakhand; CM Yogi announces Rs 2 Lakh ex gratia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
 

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

The repair is included in the latest version of Apple's iOS 12 system, which became available to install immediately.
 

Instagram tightens rules on self-injury images

British teenager Molly Russell was found dead in her bedroom in 2017. The 14-year-old had apparently taken her own life, and her Instagram account reportedly revealed she followed accounts related to depression and suicide.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Independent' CBI should raid Prime Minister's Office: Kejriwal on Rafale report

An

Rahul's allegations in Rafale deal 'another lie from his manufacturing factory': BJP

There cannot be a deal in a Congress government without any commission, Javadekar alleged. (Photo: File)

Will confer top state honour on cops if Centre takes away medals: WB CM

The chief minister's assertion came amid continued face-off between the Centre and the state after a CBI team made a failed attempt to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Defence Ministry not objected to pricing part in Rafale deal: Ex-defence secy

“The note was about sovereign guarantees and general terms and conditions,

Siddaramaiah calls for suspension of 4 ‘missing’ Karnataka Congress MLAs

He said the legislators Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kumtalli, Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Ganesh JN were absent from the CLP meet held in January this year. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham