search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM Modi, calls him 'mad-dy babu'

ANI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 7:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 7:07 pm IST
Mamata said, 'During the election, he (Prime Minister Modi) becomes 'Chaiwalla' after election he becomes 'Rafale walla'.
She added: 'From RBI to CBI, why is everybody saying bye-bye to him (Prime Minister Modi)?' (Photo: ANI)
 She added: 'From RBI to CBI, why is everybody saying bye-bye to him (Prime Minister Modi)?' (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Mad-dy babu" and said that during elections Prime Minister Modi becomes a "chai wala" while after the polls in the country he becomes "Rafale wala".

When a reporter asked that 'you said Modi babu is lying...', Mamata promptly said: "I did not call him Modi babu, I called him Mad-dy babu."

 

Referring to the Godhra incident, Mamata lashed out at Prime Minister Modi by saying, "He (Prime Minister Modi) doesn't know India. He reached here only after Godhra and other conflicts."

The Godhra incident that Mamata referred to was burning of two coaches of Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002, in which 59 kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive. The incident was followed by riots in Gujarat. Modi was the Chief Minister of the state at that time.

Continue to hit out at Prime Minister Modi, Mamata said, "During the election, he (Prime Minister Modi) becomes 'Chaiwalla' after the election he becomes 'Rafale walla'. What does Modi think? He is the big boss of this country. He is a master of demonetisation... He is a master of corruption. He is a matter of arrogance."

She added: "From RBI to CBI, why is everybody saying bye-bye to him (Prime Minister Modi)?"

A few days ago, a full-blown face-off between the Mamata Banerjee government and the Centre erupted after a CBI team attempted to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for his alleged connection in the Saradha chit fund case. However, CBI officials were unceremoniously denied entry to the Kolkata to cop's residence and detained.

Escalating her confrontation with the Centre, Banerjee started a sit-in on the night of February 3 to protest, in what her Trinamool Congress party called a "coup" by the Modi government. However, Banerjee ended her fast on February 5.

As the Lok Sabha elections are inching closer, verbal attacks and counter-attacks have been started between the politicos.

The BJP had won just two of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general elections. This time the BJP has set an ambitious target of 23.

...
Tags: pm modi, godhra riots, mamata banerjee, rafale deal
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria for government jobs and admission in educational institutions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Gujjars start dharna demanding reservation by sitting on railway tracks in Rajasthan

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday mocked the Modi government for announcing support of Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers when it allegedly wrote off Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 big industrialists. (File Photo)

Modi govt wrote off 3.5 lakh crore debt of industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

The chief minister said he would send the audio clips to Modi who, he said, claims about being 'the only saviour' of this country. (Photo: File)

'Show your real face': Kumaraswamy airs audio clips, attacks PM Modi

In a letter sent to Goswami Thursday, Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police said a news item aired by the Republic TV channel on February 2 contended that Kumar 'had been missing and absconding for last three days'. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata Police threatens defamation suit against Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Good to see the old MS Dhoni back, his presence will be vital for India: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
 

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

The repair is included in the latest version of Apple's iOS 12 system, which became available to install immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Show your real face': Kumaraswamy airs audio clips, attacks PM Modi

The chief minister said he would send the audio clips to Modi who, he said, claims about being 'the only saviour' of this country. (Photo: File)

Mamata govt defamed West Bengal, left people helpless: PM Modi

Prime Minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Independent' CBI should raid Prime Minister's Office: Kejriwal on Rafale report

An

Rahul's allegations in Rafale deal 'another lie from his manufacturing factory': BJP

There cannot be a deal in a Congress government without any commission, Javadekar alleged. (Photo: File)

Will confer top state honour on cops if Centre takes away medals: WB CM

The chief minister's assertion came amid continued face-off between the Centre and the state after a CBI team made a failed attempt to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham