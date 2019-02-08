search on deccanchronicle.com
Enforcement Directorate grills Robert Vadra for 9 hours in PMLA case on day 2

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Vadra is expected to be questioned again on Saturday.
Robert Vadra
 Robert Vadra

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, was questioned by Enforcement Directorate for nine hours on Thursday, the second consecutive day of his deposition in connection with a probe into allegations he laundered money to purchase illegal foreign assets.

His wife and Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi came to the ED office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi to pick him in her SUV.
 
Vadra is expected to be questioned again on Saturday.

 

Official sources said  Vadra was required to rejoin the probe on Thursday as he needed to answer more questions on allegedly acquiring immovable assets in the United Kingdom.

It is understood that he was “confronted with” documents that the agency has obtained or seized as part of its probe in the case, including those linked to absconding defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari. Vadra  has also shared documents with the investigating officer of the case.

