Defence Ministry not objected to pricing part in Rafale deal: Ex-defence secy

ANI
Published Feb 8, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
The dissent note nothing to do with pricing issue, said the then Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar.
“The note was about sovereign guarantees and general terms and conditions," said former Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar. (Photo: ANI)
 "The note was about sovereign guarantees and general terms and conditions," said former Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry had given a dissent note to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) over sovereign guarantee aspect of the negotiations in the Rafale fighter deal but it had nothing to do with pricing issue, the then Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar said on Friday.

“It was about sovereign guarantees and general terms and conditions," Kumar told ANI when asked if he remembered the context of the note.

 

"The context is there in the newspaper. Whatever has been brought out (in the newspaper), it has nothing to do with pricing. Negotiations are not just for pricing but other things also. It was about sovereign guarantees and general terms and conditions,” he elaborated.

Kumar, who was the Defence Secretary from 2015 to 2017, spoke shortly after Congress President Rahul Gandhi cited the media report to contend that PMO and Defence Ministry were not on the same page on Rafale negotiations.

Gandhi has been alleging that the pricing of the fighter plane, under the deal for procuring 36 aircraft from French company Dassault, was changed at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi as well as Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have rubbished the allegations and accused Gandhi of trying to mislead the nation.

...
