search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will hear Ayodhya matter as 'pure land dispute': SC posts case for Mar 14

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 8, 2018, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.
The top court said the excerpts of vernacular books, which have been relied upon in the case, be translated in English and be filed within two weeks from Thursday. (Photo: File)
 The top court said the excerpts of vernacular books, which have been relied upon in the case, be translated in English and be filed within two weeks from Thursday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will deal with the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi matter as a "pure land dispute" and indicated that impleadment applications of those which were not before the High Court would be dealt with later.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that it would hear the appeals on March 14 and clarified that it never intended to hear the case on a "day-to-day basis".

 

The bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer asked parties before the Allahabad High Court to file in two weeks English translation of documents exhibited by them.

The top court said the excerpts of vernacular books, which have been relied upon in the case, be translated in English and be filed within two weeks from Thursday.

The apex court also directed its Registry to provide copies of video cassettes, which were part of high court records, to parties on actual cost.

The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.

The Supreme Court had in December last year rejected the vehement submission of Sunni Waqf Board and others that hearing of appeals in the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute be conducted in July 2019 after the general elections.

The headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also "prima facie" had declined the demand put by a battery of senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan that the appeals be either referred to a five or seven judge bench, keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the case and its ramifications on the country's secular fabric and polity.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. 

Tags: babri masjid, ram janmabhoomi, ayodhya dispute, dipak misra, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British scientists are set to transform prostate cancer care

New drug could help 3,000 prostate cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Thai man wins Rs 8 crore lottery, shoots himself after ticket goes missing

What happened to the tickets is still unclear as it isn’t known if someone else came forward to claim the money (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wanted man trolls police in comments on post asking for help to find him

Meanwhile others lauded Dean for witty comments and trolled authorities for spelling mistakes (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cops involved in 45-minute standoff with tiger realise it's a stuffed toy

They also mentioned that it was a false call made with genuine good intent and not a prank (Photo: Facebook)
 

15-year-old garbage-collecting cart inventor from UP is going places

Sikanto Mandal has invented a unique garbage-collecting cart that has gained a lot of attention. (Photo Credit: Facebook / Sikanto Mandal)
 

IIT-Bombay clarifies it has not banned non-veg food, PETA asks, why not?

The letter, addressed to Devang V Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay says that there are some 77 billion land animals that are farmed a year. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Get rid of 'Manik', choose 'Hira': Modi woos Tripura voters ahead of polls

Taking the occasion to hit out at the Manik Sarkar-led state government, Prime Minister Modi said the people of the landlocked state have been deprived of their rights. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Flaws' in triple talaq bill, will try to remove them: top Muslim body

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) claimed efforts are being made to enact a 'very wrong law'. (Photo: Representational/File)

Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth to form alliance? Time will answer, say actors

Leading Tamil actor Kamal Haasan,who is all set to foray into politics soon, on Wednesday said he and superstar Rajinikanth needed to contemplate if it was necessary for them to join hands and face the election. (Photo: PTI/File)

Renuka Chowdhury's laugh 'vexatious', says Rijiju; Cong MP to file for privilege

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said, 'This is highly objectionable, and I am going to file for privilege.' (Photo: ANI)

Father of Army officer accused of Shopian firing moves SC, seeks quashing of FIR

Two civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Ganovpora village in Shopian, prompting the chief minister to order an inquiry into the incident. (Representational image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham