Nation, Current Affairs

Google fined Rs 136 crore for 'search bias' by Competition Commission

REUTERS
Published Feb 8, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
The company will need to deposit the fine within 60 days, the commission said.
 Google was found to be indulging in practices of search bias and by doing so, it causes harm to its competitors as well as to users, the CCI said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India's antitrust watchdog imposed Rs 136 crore fine on Google for "search bias", in the latest regulatory setback for the world's most popular internet search engine.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google, a unit of US firm Alphabet Inc, was abusing its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markets.

 

"Google was found to be indulging in practices of search bias and by doing so, it causes harm to its competitors as well as to users," the CCI said in its order.

