Former minister and TD MLC Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu dies after dengue attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2018, 5:33 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 6:39 am IST
He was admitted to a superspeciality hospital in Hyderabad on Monday after he complained of fever.
 Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and TD MLC Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu died due to dengue and related health complications at a hospital in the early hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad.

He was admitted to a superspeciality hospital in Hyderabad on Monday after he complained of fever. “He was diagnosed with dengue shock syndrome (along) with multi-organ failure. Inspite of full resuscitation, he could not be revived and declared dead at 2.50 am today,” a medical bulletin issued by the hospital said on Wednesday.

 

The founding member of the Telugu Desam was a six-times MLA from Puttur. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. Muddukrishnama Naidu has served as Minister in N.T. Rama Rao’s Cabinets.

