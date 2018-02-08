search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Flaws' in triple talaq bill, will try to remove them: top Muslim body

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2018, 3:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 4:48 pm IST
The bill criminalises instant talaq and provides for up to three years of imprisonment for accused Muslim men.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) claimed efforts are being made to enact a 'very wrong law'. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) claimed efforts are being made to enact a 'very wrong law'. (Photo: Representational/File)

Hyderabad: A top body of Muslim clerics on Thursday said there are many "flaws" in the triple talaq bill proposed by the NDA government and vowed to work towards removing them.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) claimed efforts are being made to enact a "very wrong law".

 

"There is no such law in the whole world... an effort is being made to make a very wrong law. There are other such flaws. The Muslim Personal Law Board's stand is to get those flaws removed," AIMPLB spokesperson Moulana Khaleel-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani said.

He was talking to reporters on the eve of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the board to be held in Hyderabad for three days.

The AIMPLB spokesperson, however, said the board is not opposed to the bill but want the flaws removed.

The board requested all opposition parties to consider whether the bill can be passed in its present form.

The triple talaq bill has already been passed in the Lok Sabha and but it is yet to get a nod in the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP-led NDA lacks a majority.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, criminalises instant talaq and provides for up to three years of imprisonment for accused Muslim men.

Nomani alleged the bill in its present form would ban the institution of talaq itself.

"It is generally publicised that this bill is presented to stop triple talaq. But, the fact is, if you read the bill, this bill is to ban the entire institution of talaq," Nomani
said.

The bill also enables any person from anywhere to complain against a Muslim man vis-a-vis divorce, he alleged.

The meeting of the board would firm up future course of action on the triple talaq issue and also the Ayodhya matter, he said.

Replying to a query, Nomani said the board has not received any official or unofficial proposal to resolve the decades-old Ayodhya issue.

Tags: triple talaq bill, triple talaq, nda, bjp, aimplb, muslims
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British scientists are set to transform prostate cancer care

New drug could help 3,000 prostate cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Thai man wins Rs 8 crore lottery, shoots himself after ticket goes missing

What happened to the tickets is still unclear as it isn’t known if someone else came forward to claim the money (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wanted man trolls police in comments on post asking for help to find him

Meanwhile others lauded Dean for witty comments and trolled authorities for spelling mistakes (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cops involved in 45-minute standoff with tiger realise it's a stuffed toy

They also mentioned that it was a false call made with genuine good intent and not a prank (Photo: Facebook)
 

15-year-old garbage-collecting cart inventor from UP is going places

Sikanto Mandal has invented a unique garbage-collecting cart that has gained a lot of attention. (Photo Credit: Facebook / Sikanto Mandal)
 

IIT-Bombay clarifies it has not banned non-veg food, PETA asks, why not?

The letter, addressed to Devang V Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay says that there are some 77 billion land animals that are farmed a year. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Get rid of 'Manik', choose 'Hira': Modi woos Tripura voters ahead of polls

Taking the occasion to hit out at the Manik Sarkar-led state government, Prime Minister Modi said the people of the landlocked state have been deprived of their rights. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

SC posts Ayodhya case for Mar 14, asks parties to file English translation of docs

The top court said the excerpts of vernacular books, which have been relied upon in the case, be translated in English and be filed within two weeks from Thursday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth to form alliance? Time will answer, say actors

Leading Tamil actor Kamal Haasan,who is all set to foray into politics soon, on Wednesday said he and superstar Rajinikanth needed to contemplate if it was necessary for them to join hands and face the election. (Photo: PTI/File)

Renuka Chowdhury's laugh 'vexatious', says Rijiju; Cong MP to file for privilege

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said, 'This is highly objectionable, and I am going to file for privilege.' (Photo: ANI)

Father of Army officer accused of Shopian firing moves SC, seeks quashing of FIR

Two civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Ganovpora village in Shopian, prompting the chief minister to order an inquiry into the incident. (Representational image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham