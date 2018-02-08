Andhra Pradesh issues will be nation’s agenda: N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu has told his MPs not to worry even if they are suspended from Parliament.

While addressing a tele-conference on Wednesday, Naidu said they will be able to convert state issues into the Nation’s agenda.

Naidu mentioned that it is a problem between two governments which is to be resolved in Parliament and not on the streets. Naidu had earlier expressed disappointment with the Centre by stating that no funds were allotted for various state projects and also for the construction of AP’s capital city.

The TD chief demanded that a special discussion for two hours should be taken up in Parliament to debate all issues related to the state’s bifurcation and review the implementation of Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, 2014.

“The implementation of promises made in the Rajya Sabha by the then PM Manmohan Singh and the special economic package announced by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in September 2016 should also be reviewed,” Naidu said.

About Arun Jaitley's statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday over AP's revenue deficit and assistance under externally-aided projects, Naidu asked,

"What is this new formula of bridging the revenue deficit now? When no formula was applied to divide the state, why a new formula now to help the distressed state?"

Naidu even found fault with Jaitley’s statement and said that it is not correct to refer only to the funding from the NABARD when we had sought an assistance from Hudco and other agencies as well under Employee Assistance Programmes.