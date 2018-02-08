Actor assault case: Court rejects Dileep’s plea for video evidence

Kochi: The Angamaly First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of actor Dileep, eighth accused in the actor abduction and sexual assault case, requesting it to hand over the memory card containing recording of the attack on the victim in a vehicle on February 17, 2016.

The court accepted the prosecution’s argument that handing over of the memory card will be a threat to the security and private life of the victim. Also the accused is capable of influencing witnesses and distorting evidence, they claimed.

Earlier, Dileep had moved a petition expressing doubt over authenticity contents of the memory card claiming that a women’s voice could also be heard in the video.

His lawyers argued that the accused have rights to get copies of all evidence that the Special Investigation Team submitted before the court.

The cops have already handed over a majority of evidences including CCTV footages of the car in which the victim travelled on the fateful day, forensic examination results of cell phones used by two of the accused and a copy of the statement given by main accused Pulsar Suni.

Meanwhile, the court shifted the trial in the case to the Ernakulam District Sessions Court. Sources said the SIT would soon approach the High Court demanding that the trial be conducted under a woman judge.

Earlier all the accused except Dileep, advocates Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph appeared before the court. Main accused Pulsar Suni, while coming out of the court, told reporters that other wealthy accused in the case would “escape from the case while he would continue to lament in the jail”.