  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 08 Jan 2023 Winter makes a sudde ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Winter makes a sudden comeback in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Jan 9, 2023, 12:04 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2023, 12:04 am IST
A city resident claimed to have recorded a temperature of 7.3° Celsius, which put Twitterati on alert, as they rushed to check their thermometers and share the mercury levels in their area. (Representational Image/PTI)
 A city resident claimed to have recorded a temperature of 7.3° Celsius, which put Twitterati on alert, as they rushed to check their thermometers and share the mercury levels in their area. (Representational Image/PTI)

HYDERABAD: City residents were in for a surprise over the weekend, as hazy skies and chilly winds sent them running for their winter gear, with social media memes providing much-needed comfort as the cold season made a sudden comeback.

As days and nights got colder, people gorged on hot meats, with open barbeques and liquor parties the flavour of the weekend.

A city resident claimed to have recorded a temperature of 7.3° Celsius, which put Twitterati on alert, as they rushed to check their thermometers and share the mercury levels in their area.

City resident Ketan Iyengar said that his thermos-hygro clock recorded a temperature of 7.3°C on Sunday morning at the Botanical Garden in Kondapur. “Cold wave strikes as temperature nosedives…. Finally some respite from the warm mornings of past 15 days (sic),” he posted on Twitter.

A Twitter user with the handle ‘The Food Glanzer’ posted a late-night picture of a thermometer showing 12ºC. “Coldest night of the year. Sikh Village Secunderabad. 12-13 degrees,” the user posted.

Another Twitter user, Syed Farzan Qaudri, put up a post around midnight saying, “Now it feels like winter in the city finally!!”

Memes referring to the Delhi weather and freezing cartoons also did the rounds on social media.

Syed Aqif, a clothing store owner in Mallepally, said, “The demand for winter wear has suddenly increased over the past few days as the weather became colder. Sales have gone up and we had to unpack stocks, as people were rushing to buy sweaters and jackets.”

But it was not all joy.

R. Poojitha, a banking professional from Alwal, said, “I work in the late evening shifts from 5.30 pm to 2.30 am. The last few days have been very difficult as it gets cold when I am travelling home.”

“I work as a domestic help and have to reach work at 7 am. Two days ago, I was down with fever. When I returned to work, braving the cold, I fell sick again. Being a daily wage earner, winter is a tough time,” said Razia Begum, a resident of Mehdipatnam.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) acknowledged the sharp fall in temperatures, citing the low-level north-easterly winds for the same. The IMD said that cold-wave conditions were very likely to prevail with dry weather for three more days.

For the next 48 hours, it has sounded an orange alert for many districts where the temperature is expected to drop by 4ºC to 10 ºC.

In the city limits, it said that the sky will remain mostly clear, with the mist or haze in the mornings set to continue with surface winds of around 3-6 kmph. The temperature in the city is expected to hover between 12°C and 27°C for the next 48 hours.

...
Tags: winter, hyderabad weather, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

leopard climbed and reached the middle part of the long tree. When it was about to climb down, the other leopard climbed up from the ground. The first one then resumed its climbing and reached the top of the tree. This was followed by the second leopard and both spent some time on the top of the tree. (Photo: DC)

Leopards in playful mood in Gudibanda; video shot by farmer goes viral

Khairatabad DCC president C. Rohin Reddy, who chaired the preparatory meeting of ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ at Gandhi Bhavan earlier in the day, said that the commencement of the campaign will be immediately after the unfurling of the tricolor on January 26. (File Photo: DC)

Congress workers gear up for 'Haath se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan

The employees and their family members who participated in the rally took a oath that they would vote for only those parties that promise to restore the OPS. (DC file photo)

TS govt employees, teachers take part in 'pension maha kumbh mela' in MP against CPS

The celebrations were marked by recitations of Gurbani Shabad keertans. (DC Representational Photo)

Festivities mark Prakash Utsav celebrations



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks develop in over 500 houses

Cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town (ANI)

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Constitution a living document, capable of incorporating changing aspirations: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the inauguration of 'Samvidhan Udyan' at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi to hoist national flag in Srinagar on Jan 30

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

SC to pronounce verdict on pleas against demonetisation on Monday

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->