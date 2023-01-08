  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 08 Jan 2023 Uttarakhand's J ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uttarakhand's Jyotirmath: Now Shankaracharya Matth also develops cracks

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 8, 2023, 11:06 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 11:07 am IST
Swami Vishwapriyananda, chief of Shankaracharya Matth (ANI)
 Swami Vishwapriyananda, chief of Shankaracharya Matth (ANI)

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The situation in Joshimath remains grim as Shankaracharya Matth in Jyotirmath located in the area has also developed cracks in many places, triggering a threat in the math.

According to the Jyotirmath administration, these cracks have increased in the last 15 days.

Swami Vishwapriyananda, chief of Matth has cited the 'development" as the cause of the calamity.

"Development has now become a reason for destruction as hydroelectric power projects, and tunnels have affected our town. There were no cracks before 15 days, but these days the cracks are continuously increasing in Matth," Vishwapriyananda said while talking to ANI.

The town of Joshimath also called Jyotirmath, is the winter seat of Lord Badrinath, whose idol is brought down from the main Badrinath temple to Vasudeva temple in Joshimathevery winter. The holy town of Joshimath is revered by the Hindus as an important pilgrimage center of the country.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made arrangements for the affected families in the subsidence.

Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now.
"The district administration has made arrangements for the families affected by the natural calamity to stay in safe relief camps," the administration said on Sunday.

District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana visited the relief camps last night and took stock of the arrangements.
"If there is any requirement, it is being made available immediately," he said.

Residents of Joshimath, a sacred town in Uttarakhand, have become alarmed after noticing fissures in the town's houses and roadways and have been evacuated and shifted to night shelters of the municipality by the administration.

According to the District Disaster Management Department, cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town.

The affected people, their families, and children are currently living in night shelters, officials said.

The state government has dispatched a team of experts to the area to assess the situation.

The teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, Chamoli Chief Development Officer (CDO) Lalit Narayan Mishra said on Friday.

...
Tags: joshimath, shankaracharya, land cave in, shakaracharya matt, land sinking
Location: India, Uttarakhand


Related Stories

Uttarakhand CM orders immediate evacuation of 600 families in Joshimath
Land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks develop in over 500 houses

Latest From Nation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects the landslide affected area of Joshimath in Chamoli district, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

PMO to hold high-level meeting on Joshimath crisis

Internet is like opium these days. Everyone understands what happens to those who do not take opium. If internet users go to a village or town and do not get a signal their mind gets disturbed. Hence, the internet has its own importance, the CM said. — PTI

Internet like opium these days: Gehlot

CRPF officers during reviewing the security situation after the twin terror incidents, in Rajouri, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rajouri terror attack: One more succumbs at hospital, total toll reaches seven

Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference during his Jan Suraj Abhiyan, at Piprakothi in East Champaran (PTI)

'Bade log hain': PK on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amit Shah: BJP will make India Naxal-free by 2024 polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting, in Korba, Chhattisgarh, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks develop in over 500 houses

Cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town (ANI)

Constitution a living document, capable of incorporating changing aspirations: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the inauguration of 'Samvidhan Udyan' at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

1,040 lives lost in road accidents caused by use of mobile phone while driving

According to the report, total number accidents and death due to potholes in 2021 respectively stood at 3,625 and 1,481. (Representational image)

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital Ganga Ram Hospital

File photo of Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->