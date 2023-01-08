Retired HC judge Seshasayana to probe stampedes

The spot where the stampede occured during Telugu Desam (TD) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Kandukur in Nellore district. (Photo by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: AP government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed an inquiry committee headed by retired judge of the AP High Court Justice Seshasayana Reddy to go into the stampedes at Kandukur and Guntur, which led to the death of 11 people.

Chief secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy issued the orders on Saturday night appointing the Commission of Inquiry into the stampedes.

The order stated that under Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (Central Act 60 of 1952), the Commission of Inquiry will inquire into the stampedes that occurred on December 28 at Kandukur and January 1 at Guntur.

The panel shall inquire into the circumstances leading to the stampedes and the persons responsible, whether there had been any shortcomings in the arrangements made, and in case there had been any violations in permissions granted and, if so, persons responsible therefor.

The commission will make recommendations with regard to institutional mechanisms and safeguards to be in place, in addition to the existing institutional mechanisms and safeguards, so as to prevent occurrence of such grave incidents in future.

The panel will complete its inquiry and submit its report to the state government within a period of one month from the date of assumption of charge.