Nation, Current Affairs

Rajouri terror attack: One more succumbs at hospital, total toll reaches seven

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 8, 2023, 11:58 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 12:08 pm IST
CRPF officers during reviewing the security situation after the twin terror incidents, in Rajouri, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)
 CRPF officers during reviewing the security situation after the twin terror incidents, in Rajouri, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rajouri: One more civilian succumbed to his injuries taking the number of killed persons up to seven in two separate firing incidents that took place in the Dhangri area of Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Prince undergoing treatment died at Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu.

Notably, six civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district last Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Sunday said that the security forces have neutralised two terrorists involved in the attack.

"On Saturday, around 8 PM, the alert troops of Indian Army deployed on the border fence in Balakot (District Poonch), observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence and subsequently neutralised two terrorists," Indian Army said.
The official further said that the area has been cordoned off and operations are in progress.

Six civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two separate terror attacks in Upper Dhangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in subsequent evening and morning incidents.

Central Reserve Police Force jawans have also been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

After the killing incident on January 1, the locals of the Dhangri village demanded the deployment of forces to boost security in the area.

The Union Home Ministry had issued an order to deploy an additional 18 companies to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the civilian killings in the two terror attacks in the Rajouri district.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning.

The injured were being treated in Jammu hospital.

Tags: seven killed, terror attack, rajouri terror attack, seven killed in terror attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


