  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 08 Jan 2023 PMO to hold high-lev ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PMO to hold high-level meeting on Joshimath crisis

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 8, 2023, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 1:24 pm IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects the landslide affected area of Joshimath in Chamoli district, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
  Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects the landslide affected area of Joshimath in Chamoli district, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office will hold a high-level meeting on the Joshimath crisis on Sunday afternoon amid alarm in the Uttarakhand region due to sinking of land and cracks in houses at several places.

P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, will hold the review meeting with the cabinet secretary, other senior officials of the central government and members of the National Disaster Management Authority, an official statement said.

District officials of Joshimath besides senior officials of Uttarakhand will also attend the review meeting through video-conferencing.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families.

Dhami said Joshimath is an important place from the cultural, religious and tourism point of view and all efforts will be made to save it.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

...
Tags: joshimath, prime minister office, uttrakhand chief minister pushkar singh dhami, joshimath land cracks, joshimath landslide
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Uttarakhand CM orders immediate evacuation of 600 families in Joshimath
Land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks develop in over 500 houses

Latest From Nation

Internet is like opium these days. Everyone understands what happens to those who do not take opium. If internet users go to a village or town and do not get a signal their mind gets disturbed. Hence, the internet has its own importance, the CM said. — PTI

Internet like opium these days: Gehlot

CRPF officers during reviewing the security situation after the twin terror incidents, in Rajouri, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rajouri terror attack: One more succumbs at hospital, total toll reaches seven

Swami Vishwapriyananda, chief of Shankaracharya Matth (ANI)

Uttarakhand's Jyotirmath: Now Shankaracharya Matth also develops cracks

Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference during his Jan Suraj Abhiyan, at Piprakothi in East Champaran (PTI)

'Bade log hain': PK on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajouri terror attack: One more succumbs at hospital, total toll reaches seven

CRPF officers during reviewing the security situation after the twin terror incidents, in Rajouri, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah: BJP will make India Naxal-free by 2024 polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting, in Korba, Chhattisgarh, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Uttarakhand's Jyotirmath: Now Shankaracharya Matth also develops cracks

Swami Vishwapriyananda, chief of Shankaracharya Matth (ANI)

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital Ganga Ram Hospital

File photo of Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks develop in over 500 houses

Cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->