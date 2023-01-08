  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 08 Jan 2023 Chintapalli records ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chintapalli records 1.5 C, thin ice sheets forms over grasslands

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 8, 2023, 10:26 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 11:08 am IST
Thin ice sheets seen over grasslands in Chintapalli in ASR district in the early hours of Sunday. — DC Image/K.M.P. Patnaik
 Thin ice sheets seen over grasslands in Chintapalli in ASR district in the early hours of Sunday. — DC Image/K.M.P. Patnaik

Visakhapatnam: Mercury dipped to 1.5 degrees Celsius in and around Chintapalli mandal under ASR district on Sunday morning. In several places thin ice sheets were seen on grasslands and vehicles that were kept in the open by the visitors. The  morning was pleasant and surprised many tourists who have been camping since the new year.

This is for the second time the temperature dipped to such a low in five years. On December 31, 2018, the same temperature was recorded.

Senior scientist at Regional Agriculture Research Station at Chintapalli, Dr M Suresh Kumar said the lowest temperature  zero degree Celsius was recorded on January 6, 1992. This was the lowest in 30 years, he said and added that the temperature dipped to 1 degree Celsius on December 30, 1998, January 5, 1999, January 17, 2003 and January 15, 2012.

``Lambasinghi  located at 3,000 feet altitude might have recorded 1 degree Celsius. Chintapalli is located at a height of 2,800 feet and Araku Valley 2,700 feet,’’ Dr Suresh Kumar said attributing the fluctuating low temperatures to climate change.

The minimum temperature also dropped in Mimumuluru, Paderu, Tajangi and few other localities in ASR district .

IMD officials and weather experts have said the temperature will drop further during the coming days in most parts of the state. People will witness more cold days during the Sankranti festival in January.

Majority of the locals in Chintapalli and other parts of the ASR district have preferred to stay indoors due to bone-biting cold and dense fog whereas the tourists are seen huddling around the bonfires during the morning hours to keep themselves warm.

A teacher in Chintapalli M Rajababu said bonfires were seen in front of every house in the village and the elders remained sleepless throughout the night to keep the children warm.

...
Tags: chintapalli vizag agency temperature 1.5 degree celsius, ice sheets on grasslands chintapalli, chintapalli asr district
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects the landslide affected area of Joshimath in Chamoli district, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

PMO to hold high-level meeting on Joshimath crisis

Internet is like opium these days. Everyone understands what happens to those who do not take opium. If internet users go to a village or town and do not get a signal their mind gets disturbed. Hence, the internet has its own importance, the CM said. — PTI

Internet like opium these days: Gehlot

CRPF officers during reviewing the security situation after the twin terror incidents, in Rajouri, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Rajouri terror attack: One more succumbs at hospital, total toll reaches seven

Swami Vishwapriyananda, chief of Shankaracharya Matth (ANI)

Uttarakhand's Jyotirmath: Now Shankaracharya Matth also develops cracks



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amit Shah: BJP will make India Naxal-free by 2024 polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting, in Korba, Chhattisgarh, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Uttarakhand's Jyotirmath: Now Shankaracharya Matth also develops cracks

Swami Vishwapriyananda, chief of Shankaracharya Matth (ANI)

Land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks develop in over 500 houses

Cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town (ANI)

Constitution a living document, capable of incorporating changing aspirations: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the inauguration of 'Samvidhan Udyan' at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

1,040 lives lost in road accidents caused by use of mobile phone while driving

According to the report, total number accidents and death due to potholes in 2021 respectively stood at 3,625 and 1,481. (Representational image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->