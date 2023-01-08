Chintapalli records 1.5 C, thin ice sheets forms over grasslands

Thin ice sheets seen over grasslands in Chintapalli in ASR district in the early hours of Sunday. — DC Image/K.M.P. Patnaik

Visakhapatnam: Mercury dipped to 1.5 degrees Celsius in and around Chintapalli mandal under ASR district on Sunday morning. In several places thin ice sheets were seen on grasslands and vehicles that were kept in the open by the visitors. The morning was pleasant and surprised many tourists who have been camping since the new year.

This is for the second time the temperature dipped to such a low in five years. On December 31, 2018, the same temperature was recorded.

Senior scientist at Regional Agriculture Research Station at Chintapalli, Dr M Suresh Kumar said the lowest temperature zero degree Celsius was recorded on January 6, 1992. This was the lowest in 30 years, he said and added that the temperature dipped to 1 degree Celsius on December 30, 1998, January 5, 1999, January 17, 2003 and January 15, 2012.

``Lambasinghi located at 3,000 feet altitude might have recorded 1 degree Celsius. Chintapalli is located at a height of 2,800 feet and Araku Valley 2,700 feet,’’ Dr Suresh Kumar said attributing the fluctuating low temperatures to climate change.

The minimum temperature also dropped in Mimumuluru, Paderu, Tajangi and few other localities in ASR district .

IMD officials and weather experts have said the temperature will drop further during the coming days in most parts of the state. People will witness more cold days during the Sankranti festival in January.

Majority of the locals in Chintapalli and other parts of the ASR district have preferred to stay indoors due to bone-biting cold and dense fog whereas the tourists are seen huddling around the bonfires during the morning hours to keep themselves warm.

A teacher in Chintapalli M Rajababu said bonfires were seen in front of every house in the village and the elders remained sleepless throughout the night to keep the children warm.