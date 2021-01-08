Justice Hima Kohli sworn in as new Chief Justice for Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Justice Hima Kohli was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court here on Thursday. Governer Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan where Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy, state ministers and high court judges were present.

With this, the Telangana High Court got its first woman Chief Justice. She is the only woman Chief Justice in the country at present.

Later, Chief Justice Kohli participated in the virtual court proceedings along with Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, the senior-most judge of the Telangana high court, forming a division bench.

On the first day, the Chief Justice heard 35 cases along with Justice Rao and disposed of 60 per cent of these. During the proceedings, Chief Justice Kohli urged counsels to have due diligence while preparing cases and while coming in for the hearing.

She advised counsels to attend court to argue cases, instead of seeking adjournments. She said adjournment dates will not be given at the sweet wishes of counsels. She would ensure that the conventions and practices being followed at the Telangana High Court are honuored and the opinions of the Bar held in high esteem.