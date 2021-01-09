Nation Current Affairs 08 Jan 2021 Inter first-year cla ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Inter first-year classes in Andhra Pradesh from January 18

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 9, 2021, 4:29 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2021, 4:29 am IST
The academic year for 2020-21 would continue up to May 2021. The schedule for examinations will be announced shortly
Adimulapu Suresh said recognition would be withdrawn if any junior college failed to follow directions from the government, be it on collection of fees or on compliance with guidelines on Covid-19. (Photo: twitter @AudimulapSuresh)
Vijayawada: Intermediate first-year classes will start on January 18 in Andhra Pradesh. Education minister Adimulapu Suresh announced this here on Friday.

The minister said that based on directions from the AP High Court, first-year admissions were done offline and the process would be completed by January 17. Admissions would be taken up online in the next academic year.

 

The academic year for 2020-21 would continue up to May 2021. The schedule for examinations will be announced shortly. Some 30 per cent of the intermediate syllabus was reduced due to the prevalence of Covid-19 regulations. Subject-wise details were sent to the respective colleges. Practical examinations for inter students would be held as usual.

The minister warned of stern action against junior college managements if they conducted classes without government permission. He said recognition would be withdrawn if any junior college failed to follow directions from the government, be it on collection of fees or on compliance with guidelines on Covid-19. He urged parents to alert the government on any irregularity, via WhatsApp number 9391282578 or by email at ourbieap@gmail.com.

 

In view of the Covid-19 situation, the state government would not enhance intermediate examination fee. Students can pay the fee as per last year’s structure, like Rs 500 for the first year and Rs 680 for the second year.

The minister also advised the managements against acts like not releasing certificates to students after admission-time verification.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch remittance of financial aid to students into their mother’s bank account under the Amma Vodi scheme online on January 11, at Nellore under phase-II.

 

Tags: inter-junior college re-open in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


