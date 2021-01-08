Nation Current Affairs 08 Jan 2021 75 persons detected ...
Nation, Current Affairs

75 persons detected with new UK mutant strain in India

ANI
Published Jan 8, 2021, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2021, 12:55 pm IST
A total of 4,858 people have been traced who travelled between India and the UK after the cases of infection by new variant came to light
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)
New Delhi: The total number of people who tested positive for the new UK strain of the coronavirus reached 75 on Thursday, the special surveillance report issued by the central government said.

As per the report, a total of 4,858 people have been traced who travelled between India and the UK after the cases of infection by new variant came to light.

 

"A total 1,211 travellers from the UK have completed 28 days from their arrival in India. out of 75 people infected with UK variant of COVID-19, 33 were found in Mumbai, 14 in Pune, eight in Thane, nine in Nagpur, two each in Nashik, Aurangabad, Raigad and Buldhana, and one each in Osmanabad, Nanded and Washim," the report said.

Meanwhile, India has reported 18,139 new Covid-19 cases, 20,539 recoveries, and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,04,13,417 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

 

While 1,00,37,398 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,570 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country. There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry.

