Nation Current Affairs 08 Jan 2020 Tihar Jail to conduc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tihar Jail to conduct dummy execution of Nirbhaya convicts before Jan 22

ANI
Published Jan 8, 2020, 9:45 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2020, 9:45 am IST
The hangman will be called from Uttar Pradesh Prison Department.
The dummy execution will be conducted in Jail 3, the place where they will be executed on January 22. (Photo: Representational)
 The dummy execution will be conducted in Jail 3, the place where they will be executed on January 22. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: Tihar Jail authorities will conduct dummy execution of Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts in coming days ahead of their execution on January 22. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held today.

The dummy execution will be conducted in Jail 3, the place where they will be executed on January 22.

 

"Tihar to conduct dummy execution in coming days but not today. It will be done in jail 3, where the execution will take place," said Tihar Jail administration in a statement.

At the time of the dummy execution, the executive engineer of PWD, superintendent and other jail officials will be present, it said.

All four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed on January 22 at 7 am in jail cell 3 in Tihar Jail, the same place where Afzal Guru, the terrorist convicted Parliament attack case, was hanged. The officials said they will be hanged together.

A court in Delhi issued death warrants against all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The convicts -- Pawan Gupta, Akshay, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh -- will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

The hangman will be called from Uttar Pradesh Prison Department.

...
Tags: nirbhaya, tihar jail
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Commuters faced difficulties as bus services were also affected. (Photo: ANI)

Bharat Bandh: Railway, bus services affected in Odisha, West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump

PM Narendra Modi calls up Donald Trump, discusses Iran

This year, more than 1,000 posts along Siachen Glacier will get ‘micro-green’ technology for cultivation of plants that yield vegetables to boost immunity levels as well as help overcome problems caused by tinned food —hypertension and gastro-intestinal ailments.

Soldiers in Siachen now to get vegetables grown in bunkers

Chaudhary also says in the video that those who resort to “anti-national activities” will be treated in the same way that JNU students and faculty were. (PTI)

Fringe group owns up JNU attack



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bharat Bandh: Railway, bus services affected in Odisha, West Bengal

Commuters faced difficulties as bus services were also affected. (Photo: ANI)

Soldiers in Siachen now to get vegetables grown in bunkers

This year, more than 1,000 posts along Siachen Glacier will get ‘micro-green’ technology for cultivation of plants that yield vegetables to boost immunity levels as well as help overcome problems caused by tinned food —hypertension and gastro-intestinal ailments.

Flood-hit Kerala only state not to get aid

Now, the state has been left out much to the annoyance of the ruling Left Front. LDF convenor A. Vijayaraghavan accused the Union home minister of nursing political animosity against Kerala. The back to back floods had caused huge devastation in the state.

Hyderabad: Don’t buy Chinese manja for Sankranti

Ahead of Sankranti, people are stocking up kites and manjas to fly next week as part of harvest festival’s tradition. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Blame warm winds for delay in winter

As it turns out, there are other air circulations over the central part of India that are diverting the cold winds from the north and pushing them into the eastern corridor. (Photo: Style photo service)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham