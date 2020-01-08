Nation Current Affairs 08 Jan 2020 Punish JNU rioters: ...
Punish JNU rioters: Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2020, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2020, 2:12 am IST
He said the honest thing to have done was to first book a case of trespass against those attackers who entered the University wearing masks.
AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with religious scholars and members of the United Muslim Action Committee, addresses a press conference at Darus Salam on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi demanded on Tuesday that cases must be booked against those involved in Sunday’s attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, for attempt to murder, rioting and trespassing. He also called for JNU Vice Chancellor Jagdesh Kumar to tender his resignation for failing to protect the students.

Speaking to the media, Mr Owaisi commented sarcastically on the Delhi police’s lack of arrests by saying that whatever happened in JNU was not the work of human beings, but was an operation carried out by aliens who came in a spaceship, landed on the roof of the Delhi police office from where they went silently to JNU and beat up the students and returned in their spaceship to their planets Mars and Venus. He said the honest thing to have done was to first book a case of trespass against those attackers who entered the University wearing masks. “They were equipped with iron rods and they attacked the president of the Students Union for which they should be charged with attempt to murder. They also damaged the property of the University,” he said. He said when the UP government had issued notices to a dead person and a 90-year-old man as recovery for destruction of public property, the police must probe which BJP MP was involved in JNU violence.

 

