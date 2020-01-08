PM Narendra Modi calls up Donald Trump, discusses Iran

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump discussed the Iran situation in a phone call on Tuesday, after serious escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington in the past few days.

The recent developments have alarmed India due to the possible fallout on its strategic port development project at Chabahar in Iran, which provides sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan.

Sources confirmed that the situation arising from Iran-US tensions was discussed between the two leaders. Apart from spiralling oil prices that are a global concern, any adverse impact of the current tensions on the Chabahar project may badly hit Indian strategic interests and connectivity to the central Asian region.

Both leaders may have therefore put forth their respective national positions. While the US is seeking the isolation of Iran and support for the recent American actions, New Delhi is instead pushing for “peace, stability and security in this region” which is “of utmost importance to India” and reduction in tensions so that the Chabahar project is not jeopardised.

A statement issued by the White House mentioned that “regional security matters were reviewed”, while a statement on the phone call issued by New Delhi mentioned only the strategic partnership between the two nations and bilateral ties “built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, (that) have grown from strength to strength”.

In the statement, the White House said, “Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to exchange New Year’s greetings. The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership in 2020, and they also reviewed the regional security matters.”

In its statement from New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with His Excellency Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States to convey New Year greetings. The Prime Minister stated the India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength. Prime Minister highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. President Trump expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.”

Ties between the US and Iran had plummeted further after the US assassinated Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in the Iraqi Capital Baghdad last week.