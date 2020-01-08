Disha inquiry panel awaits word from Telangana

Hyderabad: The three-member commission appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the “encounter” of four alleged accused in the Disha gang-rape and murder has not yet received any communication from the state government over providing the necessary office space and other paraphernalia — indicating a bureaucratic delay that has raised many an eyebrow within the government circles. This in turn is reportedly delaying the arrival of the commission in Hyderabad to kick-start the probe.

Though the commission comprising retired Supreme Court judge Justice V.S. Sirpurkar, retired former Bombay High Court judge Justice Rekha Sundar Baldota and former CBI director D.R. Karthikeyan already held its first meeting in Nagpur in the third week of December and forwarded their requirements to the TS government, they are still awaiting confirmation about the arrangements.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle that the commission had been expecting the communication since the last week of December. Due to this, the commission was left with no choice but to wait.

“The date of arrival (of the commission will be decided after the government confirms the arrangements. It could take anywhere between a week and 10 days more for the government to finalise the arrangements,” sources said. While the Supreme Court has granted six months to submit its findings, more than a month has passed.

During their first meeting, the commission is understood to have finalised strategy on how it would go ahead with the probe. The members prepared a list of things they would need to commence work on, which included office space and accommodation, staff and office paraphernalia. The state government is also expected to provide them with round-the-clock security cover and vehicles.

It is learnt that after the Chief Secretary's office received the communication (listing the requirements) through the law secretary, not much has moved on the ground. An official said that they are on the job of finalising all the aspects by this weekend after which the commission would be communicated about the arrangements. In case the state government confirms the arrangements, it is likely that the commission could arrive in Hyderabad before January 20.

While Disha was gang-raped and murdered on November 28, the four alleged accused — Muhammed Arif, J. Naveen, J. Shiva and Chennakeshavulu — were gunned down in an early morning “encounter” on December 6.