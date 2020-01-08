Agriculture key to achieve $5 trillion economy: Tamilisai Soundararajan

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday underlined that agriculture will play a key role in helping the country achieve the goal of becoming a five trillion dollar economy. For the purpose, the central and state governments are focusing on formulating cash crop and export-centric farming systems, she said.

The Governor was inaugurating the 110th Foundation Course for Agriculture Research Service (FOCARS) at the National Academy of Agricultural Research Mana-gement (NAARM) in Rajendranagar area of the city.

The course, which involves three-month training, is being attended by 135 young scientists from as many as 22 states.

Tamilisai Soundara-rajan pointed out that to make the $5 trillion economy a reality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has already started emphasising on agriculture.

“The support extended by central and state governments to agriculture sector, particularly to small farmers, has been immense,” she stated.

The Governor said like credit cards, soil cards for farmers have turned out to be a great achievement. Soil cards carry crop-wise recommendations with regard to nutrients and fertilisers required at individual farms, which would help farmers of the country to improve productivity through judicious use of inputs.

Stressing on innovation in the agriculture sector, she pointed to the shortage of human resources in agriculture.

Agricultural education, research and extension services should be extended to the field to overcome this aspect, she remarked.

Tamilisai Sounda-rarajan asked the young scientists to work towards a second green revolution. Every scientist should strive to double the income of farmers, as there are enormous opportunities in the agricultural sector, she said.

The Governor also expressed happiness that India has become a leading player in milk exports.