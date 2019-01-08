search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court reinstates CBI chief who govt had sent on forced leave

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 8, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 10:59 am IST
However, Alok Verma will not be able to take major policy decisions till CVC inquiry is over.
The top court reinstated Verma after setting aside the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) October 23 order. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated Alok Verma as Central Bureau of Investigation Director.

However, he will not be able to take major policy decisions till CVC inquiry is over.

 

The top court reinstated Verma after setting aside the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) October 23 order.

“The government should have referred to the Select Committee consisting of the Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition to initiate Alok Verma’s removal,” the Supreme Court said.

The court said the High Power Committee under DSPE Act to act within a week to consider his case.

SC has set aside appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim chief of CBI.

Tags: alok verma, supreme court, cbi
Location: India, Delhi




