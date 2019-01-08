search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court refuses to stay NGT order to reopen Sterlite plant

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
The smelter was ordered shut by Tamil Nadu over alleged pollution that led to violent protests in May.
The state government appealed against the environment court's order in December to set aside Tamil Nadu's order to close the copper smelter permanently. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the green tribunal's order of setting aside the Tamil Nadu government's decision to close Vedanta's Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin.

A bench, headed by Justice R F Nariman, sought response from Vedanta on the state government's appeal against the National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) order to reopen the plant.

 

The state had moved the top court, saying that the NGT had "erroneously" set aside various orders passed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) last year with regard to the Sterlite plant.

It had said the tribunal had consequentially directed the TNPCB to pass fresh orders of renewal of consent and issue authorisation to handle hazardous substances to the Vedanta Limited.

On December 15, the NGT had set aside the state government's order for closure of the Sterlite copper plant, saying it was "non sustainable" and "unjustified".

Tags: supreme court, vedanta sterlite protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




