search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC seeks WB govt's response on BJP plea seeking permission for 'rath yatra'

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
WB BJP has challenged Dec 21 order of the Calcutta HC, which had set aside the order of a single-judge bench allowing the procession.
An apex court bench headed by Justice S K Kaul also asked the BJP state unit to submit a revised plan for its 'Save Democracy Rally' for consideration by the state government. (Photo: File)
 An apex court bench headed by Justice S K Kaul also asked the BJP state unit to submit a revised plan for its 'Save Democracy Rally' for consideration by the state government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday sought a response from the West Bengal government on a plea by the BJP seeking permission to take out Rath Yatra in the state.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has challenged the December 21 order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court, which had set aside the order of a single-judge bench allowing the procession.

 

An apex court bench headed by Justice S K Kaul also asked the BJP state unit to submit a revised plan for its "Save Democracy Rally" for consideration by the state government.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on January 15. The BJP's West Bengal unit has approached the apex court seeking permission to take out the rally, which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of general elections to be held this year.

In its plea, the BJP has said that their fundamental right to hold a peaceful yatra cannot be withheld. The party had planned to launch the yatra from three districts of the state. The high court's division bench had sent the case back to a single-judge bench to hear it afresh and also to consider the intelligence inputs by state agencies.

The order of the division bench had come after hearing an appeal moved by the West Bengal government challenging the order of the single-judge bench.

The rallies, according to the original schedule, were supposed to be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah from Bengal's Cooch Behar district on December 7, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas on December 9, and from Tarapith temple in Birbhum on December 14.

In the plea filed in the top court, the BJP's West Bengal unit has contended that authorities cannot abridge their right and they have a duty to facilitate them in exercising their democratic right.

The BJP has alleged in the plea that the state government was repeatedly "attacking" the fundamental right of citizens due to which different petitions have been filed challenging the activities of the state government in denying permission to different organisations.

It has claimed that earlier too, permission was denied several times at the last moment to "harass the BJP" which later moved the high court and that the party "is facing such political vendetta since 2014 in West Bengal".

...
Tags: supreme court, rath yatra, calcutta high court, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
 

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

In a lecture at the Indian Science Congress and posted on YouTube, one speaker, Kannan Jegathala Krishnan said Isaac Newton was wrong about gravity, Albert Einstein made a “big blunder” and questioned Stephen Hawking’s achievements.
 

Turkey to investigate Google competition law violation

The investigation will include companies Google Reklamcilik ve Pazarlama, Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Limited and Alphabet Inc.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Election stunt, says Mayawati on Centre's move to give 10pc quota for upper caste

She said her party, however, welcomes the 'immature' move. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Supreme Court clears reopening of Vedanta's copper smelter

The state government appealed against the environment court's order in December to set aside Tamil Nadu's order to close the copper smelter permanently. (Photo: File)

SC order big blow to govt, say Cong, others after CBI director reinstated

Other parties also joined the Congress to say the apex court had dealt a blow to the government with its order reinstating Verma and setting aside the Centre's decision divesting him of his powers and sending him on leave. (Photo: File)

Liquor distributed at temple event organised by BJP leader in UP’s Hardoi

In the video, children are seen showing the liquor bottles placed neatly in the lunch packets. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rahul slams Modi over Rafale deal, says PM refuses to pay dues of HAL

The Congress and the BJP-led NDA government have been involved in a war of words after a media report claimed that HAL, grappling with low finances, was forced to borrow Rs 1,000 crore to pay salaries to its employees, for the first time in years. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham