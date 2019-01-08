search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi jealous of Andhra Pradesh’s progress, says N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 3:52 am IST
Mr Naidu claimed that Mr Modi was jealous of the progress that AP had made, and was making unsavoury comments about his family.
N Chandrababu Naidu
 N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused him of promoting his son, TD president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was talking out of frustration and without any dignity.

Mr Naidu claimed that Mr Modi was jealous of the progress that AP had made, and was making unsavoury comments about his family.

 

“Andhra Pradesh is ahead in all sectors. The state is receiving hundreds of awards. That’s why they have become jealous of Andhra Pradesh. At every step, the BJP-led Centre is being vindictive towards the state. They are not able to stand the progress of Andhra Pradesh,” Mr Naidu said.

“I can see despair in the Prime Minister’s accusations. Out of frustration, he is making allegations. He has lost his dignity and is making unsavoury remarks and talking about my family. Everyone had expected such an outburst. Modi doesn’t have anything to say and accomplished nothing to talk about, that’s why he is talking like this,” Mr Naidu said.

...
Tags: n chandrababu naidu, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could become a nightmare

Social media has now become a necessity for the community, and so many people post their boarding pass pictures under public settings, they think about the bragging rights and not what is lurking within that picture that could be used by someone with evil intentions.
 

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

The Predator Triton 900 and 500 both earn their gaming cred with Acer’s advanced cooling system that includes 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans that increase airflow by 45 percent, and Coolboost technology that keeps the notebooks cool during extended gaming sessions and while playing demanding AAA titles.
 

50 Android Tips, Tricks, Hacks — Part #1

Android smartphones are full of surprises, and each surprise could help you do more with your smartphone. Learn how you can do more with your existing Android phone.
 

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

Marking the fifth year in India, Xiaomi has five exciting surprises during this week for their Mi Fans.
 

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

The tech show at Las Vegas swings into action. The current week will see a plethora of companies showing off their latest gadget inventory and the best innovations for the upcoming year ahead.
 

New Wagon R 2019 vs Santro vs Tiago vs GO vs Celerio: spec comparison

The WagonR is longer and taller than the Santro, but the Hyundai is wider.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Guest column: ‘Convert basements into parking facilities’

The BBMP Council must evolve bylaws for parking to allow each ward to decide which areas can have paid parking and what fee should be charged.

Bengaluru stalled: Parking hogs city roads

As Bengaluru’s traffic grows with every passing year, the government continues to come out with old solutions of flyovers and subways to deal with it, while doing nothing about taking preventive measures like banning roadside parking that eats into road space.

RTC bus runs over woman crossing road at SR Nagar

The bus of the Vijayawada depot was being driven by one Venkateshwar Rao.

Hyderabad: Kids begging on streets rescued

Police have rehabilitated the children at rescue homes and booked a case. (Representational image)

Numaish industrial exhibition is open only for women today at Nampally

(Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham