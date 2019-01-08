PM Modi jealous of Andhra Pradesh’s progress, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused him of promoting his son, TD president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was talking out of frustration and without any dignity.

Mr Naidu claimed that Mr Modi was jealous of the progress that AP had made, and was making unsavoury comments about his family.

“Andhra Pradesh is ahead in all sectors. The state is receiving hundreds of awards. That’s why they have become jealous of Andhra Pradesh. At every step, the BJP-led Centre is being vindictive towards the state. They are not able to stand the progress of Andhra Pradesh,” Mr Naidu said.

“I can see despair in the Prime Minister’s accusations. Out of frustration, he is making allegations. He has lost his dignity and is making unsavoury remarks and talking about my family. Everyone had expected such an outburst. Modi doesn’t have anything to say and accomplished nothing to talk about, that’s why he is talking like this,” Mr Naidu said.