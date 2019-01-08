search on deccanchronicle.com
Navy vehicle to determine visibility stuck at bottom of Meghalaya mine

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2019, 8:38 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 8:38 am IST
The unmanned remote-operated vehicle got stuck at the bottom of the 370-feet-deep rat-hole coal mine on Monday.
 Coal India Ltd pumps managed to pull out 2.25 lakh litres of water in two hours as the pump was operational only in the afternoon. (Photo: File)

Shillong: An unmanned, remote-operated vehicle (ROV) of the Navy, sent down the 370-feet-deep rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya where 15 miners are trapped since December 13, to determine visibility at the base of the shaft, reportedly got stuck Monday, officials said.

The unmanned vehicle was put into service to determine the visibility deep down at the bottom of the mine shaft and in case if there was any sign of the trapped miners, a senior government official told news agency PTI.

 

"The underwater remotely operated vehicle got stuck at the bottom of the 370-feet-mine where the depth of water is over 160 feet," the official said.

How the machine got stuck is yet to be established, but rescue officials at the site suspect that the vehicle could have got entangled with some parts of the pump put in by Kirloskar Borthers Ltd.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who was overseeing the entire operation, was also not alerted about the matter as it was "too sensitive", according to the official sources.

This information was also not disclosed by the operation spokesperson R Susngi in his routine update to the media in the evening.

Coal India Ltd pumps managed to pull out 2.25 lakh litres of water in two hours as the pump was operational only in the afternoon. CIL pumps were installed in the abandoned mine near the main shaft.

Tags: meghalaya mine collapse, trapped miners, indian navy, conrad k sangma
Location: India, Meghalaya




