search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Lok Sabha passes bill to give citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 8, 2019, 5:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 5:39 pm IST
The contentious bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the bill will pave the way for Indian citizenship to the 'persecuted religious minorities'. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the bill will pave the way for Indian citizenship to the 'persecuted religious minorities'. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Lok Sabha today amid massive uproar by opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left.

Most parties from the Northeast have raised strong objection to the bill.

 

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a partner in the BJP-led Assam government, snapped ties with the saffron party on Tuesday over the issue while NDA allies like the Shiv Sena and the JD(U) have also opposed this legislation.

Mizoram and Meghalaya governments have opposed the bill by adopting a resolution against it in their respective cabinet meetings.

Earlier, while introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the bill will pave the way for Indian citizenship to the "persecuted religious minorities"-- the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis---from the three countries. "They have no place to go to, except India," he said.

Singh said the migrants - Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis - were earlier given protection against legal action in 2015 and 2016. "Long term visa provision was made for them. The proposed amendment will make these persecuted migrants eligible to apply for citizenship," he said.

Singh said citizenship will be given to them only after due scrutiny and recommendation of district authorities and the state government.

The minimum residency period for citizenship is proposed to be reduced from existing 12 years under the present law to seven years. The legislation also seeks to provide relief to persecuted migrants who have come through western borders of the country to states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and other states, the home minister said.

The bill will apply to all states and union territories of the country and the beneficiaries of Citizenship Amendment Bill will be able to reside in any state of the country.

The bill was originally introduced in 2016 and was later sent to the JPC, which submitted its report on Monday. On the basis of the recommendations of the JPC, a fresh bill was introduced on Tuesday.

Opposition parties have raised objections to the bill. The Congress said many states have opposed the bill and it should be sent to a select committee. As the government did not heed to the demand, the Congress staged a walkout.

TMC's Saugata Roy dubbed the bill as "divisive" and "insidious" that goes against the basic tenents of the constitution. "This is the worst form of vote-bank politics", Roy said.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment bill 2019, lok sabha, rajnath singh, non-muslim immigrants
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is King Kohli better than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar? Asks India

Last year, Kohli became the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in 50-over internationals -- beating Tendulkar's record.(Photo: PTI)
 

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

While AI can be used for the good, a simple error or manipulation by the AI algorithm can ruin someone’s life.
 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Trade unions strike: Thousands participate in Panaji march

Around 5,000 workers from various organised and unorganised marched from Panaji bus stand to Azad Maidan - a distance of around 3 kms. (Representational Image | AP)

Fire breaks out in Himalayan Queen train in Himachal Pradesh's Solan

The engine of train number 52455 caught fire between Kumarhati and Dharampur on Kalka-Shimla heritage section in Solan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Govt introduces amendments to POCSO Act in LS

Proposed amendments make provisions for enhancement of punishments for various offences to deter perpetrators and ensure safety, security and dignified childhood for a child. (Representative Image)

Former UIDAI chief Nandan Nilekani to head RBI panel on digital payments

Infosys co-founder and former CEO Nandan Nilekani. (Photo: File)

Indian Navy deploys ‘specialist’ diving team for Ganga Sagar Mela

The triangular Sagar Island, situated around 130 kms from Kolkata, is separated from the mainland by rivers Ganga and Muriganga on two sides and faces the sea on the third side. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham