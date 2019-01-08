search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Judge's transfer delays Tej Pratap Yadav divorce plea hearing: report

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2019, 7:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 7:51 pm IST
'Judge Uma Shankar Dwivedi, who was hearing the case, was recently transferred and his reliever is yet to take charge,' sources said.
Tej Pratap Yadav married Rai at a magnificent wedding ceremony in the Bihar capital in May last year. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Tej Pratap Yadav married Rai at a magnificent wedding ceremony in the Bihar capital in May last year. (Photo: File | PTI)

Patna: The divorce petition of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav could not be heard on its scheduled day on Tuesday apparently because the judge hearing the case was transferred and no one has taken charge yet.

The former Bihar health minister had filed for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai on November 2 last year, six months after his marriage.

 

Rai's father Chandrika Rai is a sitting RJD MLA and grandfather Daroga Rai was chief minister in the 1960s.

Sources in the family court in Patna said judge Uma Shankar Dwivedi, who had posted the matter for hearing on January 8 in a November 29 order, was recently transferred to another district and his reliever is yet to take charge.

Yadav married Rai at a magnificent wedding ceremony in the Bihar capital in May last year. Several political leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan attended the wedding.

On November 2, however, the mercurial RJD MLA shocked his family members by filing a divorce petition. Tej Pratap's family members, including his mother Rabri Devi and younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, had opposed his decision.

Rai had rushed to Rabri Devi's home accompanied by her father, but their efforts to pacify Tej Pratap failed.

The RJD supremo's son, angry over lack of support from his own family, left for a pilgrimage which lasted for several days.

He gave interviews to some news channels stating that he was a "simpleton" and never wanted to marry the "urbane and suave" Rai, but his family members paid no heed.

Though estranged from his family, Tej Pratap paid a visit to his father who is in Ranchi serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases.

A thaw in his relations with his mother was witnessed on January 1 when the two had an emotional reunion after which he declared "my mother is with me in all my battles".

He also appears to have patched up with Tejashwi who greeted him by touching his feet when he visited his brother's home a few days ago.

...
Tags: tej pratap yadav, divorce
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is King Kohli better than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar? Asks India

Last year, Kohli became the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in 50-over internationals -- beating Tendulkar's record.(Photo: PTI)
 

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

While AI can be used for the good, a simple error or manipulation by the AI algorithm can ruin someone’s life.
 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Was upper caste quota in your manifesto jumla?' Jaitley hits back at Oppn

Arun Jaitley rejected suggestions that the measure may fall foul of a Supreme Court judgement putting a cap of 50 per cent at the total quota. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'BJP offered Rs 100 crore to Congress MLA to topple MP govt', claims Digvijay Singh

Digvijay SIngh alleged the BJP, which was unseated in Madhya Pradesh after being in power since 2003, had made such offers to several Congress MLAs. (Photo: File | PTI)

5-judge constitution bench of SC to hear Ayodhya case on January 10

On January 4, the Supreme Court had said that further orders in the matter would be passed on January 10 by 'the appropriate bench, as may be constituted'. (Photo: File)

Lok Sabha passes bill to give citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants

Introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the bill will pave the way for Indian citizenship to the 'persecuted religious minorities'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Trade unions strike: Thousands participate in Panaji march

Around 5,000 workers from various organised and unorganised marched from Panaji bus stand to Azad Maidan - a distance of around 3 kms. (Representational Image | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham