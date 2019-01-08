Fire breaks out in Himalayan Queen train in Himachal Pradesh's Solan

The engine of train number 52455 caught fire between Kumarhati and Dharampur on Kalka-Shimla heritage section in Solan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Shimla: A fire broke out in the engine of famous Himalayan Queen tourist train in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

There were around 200 passengers in the seven coaches of the train and all of them are reportedly safe.

The engine of train number 52455 caught fire between Kumarhati and Dharampur on Kalka-Shimla heritage section in Solan.

The fire was doused by the driver and the train continued to Shima after the engine was changed.

Opened in 1903, the Kalka–Shimla railway is a narrow-gauge railway which traverses a mostly-mountainous route from Kalka to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and is UNESCO world heritage site. The beautiful views of the hills and surrounding villages attract thousands of tourists each year.